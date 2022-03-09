Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
News

More Indian solar projects at risk of being shelved, analyst warns

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

More Indian solar projects at risk of being shelved, analyst warns

News

PV Tech Power 30 out now: Solving solar’s skills gap, asset underperformance explained and more

News

EU to accelerate renewables ‘at lightning speed’, cutting dependence on Russian gas

News

Renewables permitting in Iberia unfit for the new energy paradigm, investors say

News

Inflation, power price volatility and seeking an equilibrium between PV projects and capital

Editors' Blog

US to add 22GW of utility-scale solar this year, EIA says

News

LONGi increases wafer prices for third time in six weeks as Tongwei ups cell costs

News

Sonnedix acquires Sun Power Energy, taking on 1GW Poland pipeline

News

UL, NREL unveil DERs cybersecurity report, call for industry standards to protect against threats

News

Florida lawmakers vote to phase out rooftop solar net metering

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
An operational project in the Indian state of Gujarat. Image: Engie.

Concerns have been raised that some solar plants under development in India could be put on hold due to upcoming tariffs threatening their economic viability.

With the country set to introduce a 40% basic customs duty (BCD) on imported modules and 25% duty on cells as of April, some projects might no longer be profitable, according to Daine Loh, a power and renewables analyst at consultancy Fitch Solutions.

“I do believe that there will be a group of investors of projects that will possibly withhold their decisions to see how this plays out, or reevaluate their entire financial models to see if it could still be profitable to progress,” Loh told PV Tech Premium.

Last month independent power producer Scatec announced it has put on hold a 900MW solar plant it is developing in India, citing the BCD and “limited domestic capacity”. Having formed a partnership with Indian developer ACME last year to realise the plant in the state of Rajasthan, the project has now been moved from Scatec’s backlog to pipeline.

Explaining the decision during a call with investors, Scatec CEO Raymond Carlsen said there is a gap between module prices from China and the expected prices in India. “We expect that over time, the Indian production lines for modules will approach the same cost level as what you have in China, but that needs to be confirmed.”

While Fitch Solutions earlier this year warned that India risks a supply and demand mismatch if domestic PV manufacturers are unable to meet the quantity and quality required by developers, the consultancy said in a report published today that it has a “cautious outlook” on India’s ability to produce adequate levels of solar panel equipment over the short term.

Having removed its safeguard duty on solar cells and modules from markets including China and Malaysia last July, India currently has no duties on solar equipment. Loh believes that some project developers may have stockpiled modules before the BCD kicks in next month.

She said that even though the duties “will affect project economics quite significantly”, some developers may still choose to import more expensive equipment from China. The technology from Chinese solar manufacturers is “really much more superior, so in terms of efficiency and how much that could be converted into actual solar generation, it’s much higher,” she said.

Indian solar players including ReNew Power and Azure Power didn’t respond to requests to comment. However, commercial and industrial installer CleanMax recently flagged concerns about the impact the BCD will have on the solar deployment in the country. Nikunj Ghodawat, CFO at CleanMax, said: “These duties will eventually lead to increase in solar tariffs and hamper growth of new installations in India.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bcd, fitch solutions, import duties, india, module supply, policy, procurement, project financing

Read Next

EU to accelerate renewables ‘at lightning speed’, cutting dependence on Russian gas

March 9, 2022
The European Commission (EC) will look to simplify renewables permitting as part of a new strategy aimed at increasing the EU’s energy independence while ending its reliance on Russian gas before 2030.
PV Tech Premium

‘It will allow us to stop bleeding’: Canadian PV manufacturer Heliene on USMCA ruling

March 7, 2022
After years of protracted legal disputes and millions in import duties, the Section 201 tariffs on Canadian solar product shipped to the US could end soon. PV Tech Premium spoke with Heliene about what it means for Canadian PV manufacturing.

Italia Solare calls for ‘immediate change of pace’ on PV to reduce reliance on Russian gas

March 4, 2022
Italy must accelerate the authorisation of new solar projects to reduce the country’s reliance on imports of Russian gas, the president of industry trade association Italia Solare has said.

Vietnam’s short-term solar outlook hurt by regulatory uncertainty and network capacity, grid needs US$32.9bn in investment by 2030

March 4, 2022
Vietnam’s near-term renewables outlook will be weighed down by regulatory and operational uncertainties stemming from a lack of clear policy and an “underdeveloped grid capacity”, according to Fitch Solutions’ latest report on the market.

US residential solar deployment moving towards less affluent households, says Berkeley Lab

March 3, 2022
Falling PV prices and expanded financing options have contributed to a rise in rooftop solar deployment among lower-income households in the US in recent years, a new report from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has said.

Biden calls for tax incentives to accelerate solar deployment

March 2, 2022
President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address to emphasise the need for more renewables investment and tax incentives to speed up solar deployment.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

US to add 22GW of utility-scale solar this year, EIA says

News

LONGi increases wafer prices for third time in six weeks as Tongwei ups cell costs

News

Solar developers, asset owners and financiers bracing for impact of Ukraine conflict

News

Ares Management invests up to US$600m in SB Energy

News

Inflation, power price volatility and seeking an equilibrium between PV projects and capital

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021