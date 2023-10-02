Indian EPC Sterling and Wilson to build 300MW solar PV in Gujarat

This also marks the third project Sterling and Wilson has been awarded by NTPC in just over a year, with all three located nearby each other. Earlier this year, Sterling and Wilson signed a 1.2GW tracker supply agreement with Nextracker for a solar PV project for NTPC in the state of Gujarat.

After Rajasthan, Gujarat is the state with the second-biggest pipeline of solar PV projects – at the end of 2022 – with 9.6GW, and with 5GW of commissioned solar capacity. However, Gujarat led the country in capacity additions during the second quarter of 2023, a weak quarter for solar PV in India as it plummeted by 58% from the same period last year.

With this project, the Indian EPC brings its total portfolio of projects under execution for NTPC to nearly 2.5GW, while its overall portfolio of EPC solar and storage projects – either commissioned or under various stages of construction – sits at 13.6GW.

Amit Jain, global CEO at Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said: “We are delighted to win and partner again with NTPC Renewable Energy. The continued partnership further demonstrates the trust and leadership of SWRE’s project management capabilities and global expertise.”

Last month, PFC Consulting, a subsidiary of the Indian state-owned Power Finance Corporation, launched a request for selection (RfS) seeking 1.25GW of interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar PV across India. The awarded projects will enter into a 25-year power purchase agreement with NTPC.