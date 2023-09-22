PFC Consulting seeks 1.25GW of ISTS-connected solar PV projects across India

Awarded projects will be used under the scheme for flexibility generation of thermal or hydro-power stations to be bundled with renewables and storage energy.

Projects that are already in operation are not eligible for the tender, however projects under construction or yet to be commissioned can apply for the RfS. To be eligible for selection, a project is required to have a minimum capacity of 300MW and a maximum capacity of 1.25GW.

Projects will have 18 months to be fully commissioned, based on the date on which the PPA was signed. PFC did not specify a preference of module technology. although only commercially and established technologies can be used, and requires the selection of modules included in the Approved List of Models Manufacturers, as India aims to reach an annual domestic solar manufacturing capacity nameplate of 110GW of solar modules by 2026.

Bids for submission have already started with the deadline to submit an application set to 12 October 2023.

India aims to replace 30GW of coal-fired power capacity with electricity produced by renewable sources by 2030, and the commissioning of new solar projects will help achieve this target.