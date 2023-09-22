PFC Consulting seeks 1.25GW of ISTS-connected solar PV projects across India

PFC Consulting, a subsidiary of the Indian state-owned Power Finance Corporation, has launched a request for selection (RfS) seeking 1.25GW of interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar PV in India.
The projects will be on a build, own, operate basis and will enter into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with government-owned renewables arm NTPC. These can be built anywhere in India, provided they are connected to the ISTS.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Awarded projects will be used under the scheme for flexibility generation of thermal or hydro-power stations to be bundled with renewables and storage energy.
Projects that are already in operation are not eligible for the tender, however projects under construction or yet to be commissioned can apply for the RfS. To be eligible for selection, a project is required to have a minimum capacity of 300MW and a maximum capacity of 1.25GW.
Projects will have 18 months to be fully commissioned, based on the date on which the PPA was signed. PFC did not specify a preference of module technology. although only commercially and established technologies can be used, and requires the selection of modules included in the Approved List of Models Manufacturers, as India aims to reach an annual domestic solar manufacturing capacity nameplate of 110GW of solar modules by 2026.
Bids for submission have already started with the deadline to submit an application set to 12 October 2023.
India aims to replace 30GW of coal-fired power capacity with electricity produced by renewable sources by 2030, and the commissioning of new solar projects will help achieve this target.