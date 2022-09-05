Subscribe
Indian utility SJVN to develop 5GW of solar in Punjab

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Indian utility SJVN to develop 5GW of solar in Punjab

A 500MW solar project in India. Image: Risen Energy.

Indian state-owned utility SJVN is planning to develop 5GW of solar, including ground-mount and floating PV systems, in the state of Punjab.

During a meeting with state leaders last week, SJVN managing director Nand Lal Sharma proposed that the company will develop the projects by forming joint ventures and signing memorandums of understanding.

SJVN is currently developing a 100MW solar project in Punjab, for which a power purchase agreement was signed earlier this year with state-owned utility PSPCL.

“SJVN has outlined a roadmap for developing renewable energy in the state of Punjab due to exponential power demand as a result of various developmental activities,” Sharma said.

The announcement comes after SJVN revealed in February that it will invest INR500 billion (US$6.7 billion) to deploy 10GW of solar in the Indian state of Rajasthan in the next five years.

The company has since awarded Tata Power Solar an EPC contract for 1GW of solar in Rajasthan.

India is on track to deploy 20GW of solar this year, compared with 12GW added in 2021, according to recent research from the Central Electricity Authority and analyst firm JMK Research.

