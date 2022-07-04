Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Indiana ‘taking a huge step backward’ by ending net metering, solar advocates say

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Indiana ‘taking a huge step backward’ by ending net metering, solar advocates say

News

Tongwei hikes PV cell prices, signs polysilicon deals worth US$18 billion

News

Shell, EPI partner to develop 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in the Philippines

News

Thin-film technologies can markedly reduce carbon intensity of PV, NREL researchers say

News

S&P, Pexapark partner to create new PPA benchmark

News

TGS acquires asset management firm Prediktor

News

Newly formed Q ENERGY Group enters European market with a 12GW project pipeline

News

US Supreme Court’s EPA ruling will slow renewables deployment, solar advocates say

News

Bboxx, Orange launch solar mini-grid project in the DRC under anchor business community model

News

US Solar Buyer Consortium opens up on its strategy to kickstart domestic PV production

Features, Interviews, Long Reads
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Net metering in Indiana is being replaced with an excess distributed generation policy. Image: Sunrun.

Net meting for rooftop PV is ending in Indiana through a policy change that critics have warned will make solar uneconomic for most families and businesses in the US state.

Indianans who pay an electric bill to one of the state’s five investor-owned utilities – Duke Energy Indiana, Indiana Michigan Power, NIPSCO, CenterPoint or AES Indiana – are no longer allowed to participate in net metering when they install rooftop solar or other types of distributed generation, according to Solar United Neighbors.

The nonprofit organisation said utilities will replace net metering with an excess distributed generation (EDG) policy that credits new solar customers at a dramatically lower rate for the extra electricity they generate and share with their neighbours.

Laura Ann Arnold, president of Indiana Distributed Energy Alliance, said the changes “will decimate the nascent Indiana rooftop solar industry by discouraging Hoosier ratepayers who want to install solar to reduce their electric bills”.

A broad coalition of environmental and solar advocates have joined forces to condemn the policy and urge Indiana policymakers to take immediate action to increase compensation for customer-owned solar generation.

By allowing net metering to expire, Indiana “is taking a huge step backward”, said Zach Schalk, Indiana programme director for Solar United Neighbors. “Rooftop solar is a powerful tool to enhance the reliability and resiliency of the electric grid. It makes no sense to eliminate net metering as grid operators are warning of electric capacity shortfalls and the threat of rolling blackouts.” 

There is also a dispute over how the EDG credits are calculated, according to Solar United Neighbors, which said solar customers, developers and installers are in limbo as a critical aspect of how their electric bills will be calculated remains pending in the courts.  

The news comes after California authorities decided earlier this year to indefinitely delay a decision on changes to the state’s net metering laws that would have slashed solar export credits and added a monthly charge for residential solar systems.

In Florida, meanwhile, the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, vetoed legislation in April to change net metering laws that would have significantly stripped down the benefits of having residential solar and allowed utilities to add additional charges to customers’ energy bills.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
distributed generation, indiana, legislation, net metering, policy, rooftop, Solar United Neighbors, us utilities

Read Next

US Supreme Court’s EPA ruling will slow renewables deployment, solar advocates say

July 1, 2022
The US Supreme Court has restricted the federal government’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants in a ruling that critics have warned will hit renewables deployment and hobble the Biden administration’s climate agenda.
PV Tech Premium

Most US solar importers should be able to meet UFLPA requirements, SEIA says

June 30, 2022
US authorities’ move to require documentation showing the source of quartzite in solar module imports should come as no surprise, experts have said, amid suggestions most companies will be able to overcome the latest hurdle that threatens to delay shipments.

AEMO reveals ‘once-in-a-century’ roadmap for NEM’s energy transition, calls for AU$12bn in grid investment

June 30, 2022
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has revealed its 2022 Integrated System Plan (ISP), laying out a 30-year roadmap that plots the transition to net-zero and identifies upcoming investments in the National Electricity Market (NEM), which covers the populous south and east of the country.

Rhode Island sets most ambitious renewable energy target of any US state

June 30, 2022
Rhode Island’s governor signed legislation yesterday that will require 100% of the US state’s electricity to be offset by renewable production by 2033.

US solar facing fresh shipment delays as UFLPA enforcement raises quartzite queries

June 29, 2022
The US solar industry is facing fresh module shipment delays after new import documentation was demanded by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Spain’s profit clawback plan ‘would harm renewables investment incentive’

June 28, 2022
A proposed law in Spain aimed at clawing back revenues from emissions-free power plants would create risks for renewables investors and favour fossil fuel-fired generation, according to trade groups that have urged the European Union (EU) to intervene.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Newly formed Q ENERGY Group enters European market with a 12GW project pipeline

News

US Solar Buyer Consortium opens up on its strategy to kickstart domestic PV production

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Solar value chain jitters continue as polysilicon price reaches new high, wafer prices climb further

News

US Supreme Court’s EPA ruling will slow renewables deployment, solar advocates say

News

PV Price Watch: China PV module prices exceeding US$0.30c/W as wafer prices rise

News

TGS acquires asset management firm Prediktor

News

Upcoming Events

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022