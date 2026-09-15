Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Interviews

India’s solar growth depends on understanding manufacturing gaps beyond headline capacity

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Modules, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

PV Chart of the Week: European inverter manufacturing forecast to increase in 2027 as utilisation rate drops

Features, Editors' Blog

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

News

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

Interviews

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Aerial view of a solar PV plant in India from Tata Power
A utility-scale solar PV power plant in India owned by Tata Power. Image: Tata Power.

India’s rapid solar deployment has consistently outpaced the industry’s own expectations, but the country’s next phase of growth depends on understanding gaps across the wider manufacturing ecosystem, not just headline capacity additions.

This is according to Rajneesh Khattar, senior group director at Informa Markets India, speaking to PV Tech ahead of this year’s Renewable Energy India Expo and The Battery Show India, which is co-located with the Energy Storage Summit India (ESS India), in Greater Noida on 22-24 October 2026.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Asked what conversations he is hearing from developers and manufacturers about India’s solar trajectory, Khattar points to a pattern of records being set and then broken.

“India’s renewable energy journey offers compelling evidence of what lies ahead,” he says.

“Year after year, the nation has shattered its own records for installation capacity and demand fulfilment. What was once considered ambitious has become routine; what seemed impossible has become achievable.”

He says that same momentum is now extending into manufacturing.

“Manufacturing ecosystems are rapidly expanding, with domestic and international players establishing production facilities across the country,” Khattar says.

“Policy frameworks continue to evolve, creating incentives for both local manufacturing and large-scale deployment. Public-private partnerships are accelerating technology transfer and localisation, ensuring that India doesn’t merely import solutions but develops indigenous capabilities that can serve both domestic needs and export markets.”

Khattar frames Renewable Energy India Expo as a venue built around that shift.

“Flagship events like our Renewable Energy India Expo & The Battery Show India, scheduled from 22-24 October 2026, have emerged as critical catalysts where the future of India’s energy landscape takes shape,” he says.

“Here, developers and utilities engage directly with global technology providers, exploring the latest innovations in battery chemistry, grid integration systems, and advanced energy management platforms.”

Renewable Energy India Expo & The Battery Show India is co-located with the Energy Storage Summit India, now in its second annual edition, and offers a dedicated agenda for asset owners, developers and policymakers working through the commercial and regulatory questions shaping India’s storage build-out over the coming year.

Cell manufacturing investment is scaling, but supply chain complexity extends well beyond the headline value chain

That manufacturing momentum is already visible in project announcements.

Indian PV module manufacturer Solarworld Energy recently formed a joint venture with Rays Power Infra to develop a 2.4GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh, targeting commercial production by June 2027 at a 41.3-acre site in Narmadapuram district, part of a broader wave of cell manufacturing investment moving through India’s pipeline as the country builds out its solar supply chain beyond module assembly.

But scaling that manufacturing base involves more than the five or six products most industry conversations tend to focus on, according to Ankit Singhal, CEO of MAPPES.io, a digital platform that maps industrial supply chains.

Singhal, whose platform tracks the solar value chain from polysilicon through to end applications, has warned that overlooking adjacent products, such as the isostatic graphite parts, quartz crucibles and argon gas needed for crystal growth furnaces, creates bottlenecks that emerge once manufacturing plants are established.

“These are the products that will need to be localised very soon, because again, you can’t rely or depend on some other country,” Singhal said, pointing to China’s dominance of ingot pullers and graphite components specifically.

Singhal noted that India’s own manufacturing build-out has already moved through panels, then cells, then wafers and ingots, a sequence he says is now beginning to repeat in other developing solar manufacturing markets.

Procurement mechanisms and digital infrastructure are shaping how quickly deployment can scale

That manufacturing conversation is unfolding alongside procurement mechanisms designed to guarantee near-term demand for Indian solar developers.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s (MNRE’s) Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) recently tendered 700MW of interstate transmission system-connected solar capacity for commercial and industrial offtake in Odisha, structured under a build-own-operate model with 25-year power purchase agreements, and designed so participating projects qualify for an exemption from India’s domestic manufacturer-favouring hardware rules.

That structure illustrates the kind of policy scaffolding Khattar says continues to evolve around both deployment and manufacturing incentives.

Coordinating India’s growing base of solar generation, alongside a rapidly expanding population of distributed and rooftop assets, also depends on digital infrastructure more than it does on physical hardware.

India’s Ministry of Power has been developing the India Energy Stack, a digital public infrastructure initiative intended to provide standardised digital identities and data exchange for grid assets as the country’s electricity system becomes increasingly decentralised.

The initiative follows a first phase of India’s renewable energy transition defined largely by capacity additions, with the country adding approximately 45GW of installed solar capacity in the last financial year alone, and rooftop solar capacity rising more than 47% over the same period.

A 12-month proof of concept for the India Energy Stack is currently underway across distribution utilities in Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai, testing the interoperability and data governance needed to manage that scale of distributed generation.

UPCOMING EVENT

19th REI Expo 2026

22 October 2026
India Expo Mart, Greater Noida
Whether you're looking for new technologies, trusted partners, or fresh business opportunities, you'll find them at the 19th Renewable Energy India Expo 2026. Join 55,000+ industry professionals and 1,000+ exhibiting brands across 14 halls featuring solar, bioenergy, battery storage, and the Germany Pavilion. It's where the clean energy sector comes together to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and drive business forward.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Global

20 April 2027
Istanbul, Türkiye
PV Tech has been running PV CellTech Conferences since 2016. PV CellTech Global, on 20-21 April 2027, is the meeting place for everyone invested in the growth of PV manufacturing and advancement in cell technologies, which will drive us towards the installed capacity required to power the planet by 2050. This is a gathering of key stakeholders driving capital expenditure and technologies for new PV manufacturing plants across the globe to harness the opportunities the growth of PV represents out to 2050 and beyond. The conference takes place in one conference room, where all senior peers have the same shared experience of learning and unique insight, unmatched anywhere else in the solar industry events calendar.
More Info
india, manufacturing, rei, solar, solar cells, solar manufacturing, solar pv, storageindia, utility-scale solar, wafers

Read Next

TurningPoint Energy (TPE) has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware.

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

October 1, 2026
TurningPoint Energy has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware, third of six in 30MWdc portfolio.
Cox’s 75.2MWp Chiquimulilla solar project in Guatemala, expected to generate 167,600MWh of renewable electricity annually.

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

October 1, 2026
Spanish energy and water infrastructure group Cox has secured financing for a 75.2MWp solar project in Guatemala.
Tongwei SSL
Sponsored

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

October 1, 2026
To explore the technology, design philosophy, and real-world implications of this latest innovation, we spoke with Zander Yuan, Director of Product & Technology at Tongwei Solar.
An Actis solar PV project.

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

September 30, 2026
Actis has launched a new clean energy platform in India that will aim to operate more than 3GW of solar PV, onshore wind and BESS.
The project will span approximately 3,519 acres across 184 parcels of privately owned land in southeastern Kern County. Image: Terra-Gen via LinkedIn.

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

September 30, 2026
Kern County has approved US independent power producer (IPP) Terra-Gen’s 600MW solar and 4GWh battery storage project near California City.
The acquisition expands Exus Renewables North America’s development pipeline across Wisconsin and Louisiana. Image: Exus Renewables via LinkedIn.

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

September 30, 2026
Exus Renewables North America has acquired a four-project solar portfolio totalling 715MWp from ibV Energy Partners.
Newsletter

Most Read

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK