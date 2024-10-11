Inkia Energy targets over 1GW of solar PV in Peru by the end of 2025 with new expansion

Inkia claimed that expanding its renewable energy portfolio would make the company the “largest renewable energy producer in Peru”.

Inkia also confirmed that it will expand the generation capacity of its ‘Sunny’ solar PV power plant in southern Peru from 228MW to 338MW after receiving environmental approval. The plant is expected to be operational by the second half of 2025. Construction is currently underway.

The expansion of this solar PV power plant could make it the largest in Peru, trumping Zelestra’s – formerly known as Solarpack – 300MW San Martin solar project, the previously claimed largest project. Located in the southern province of Arequipa, San Martin entered construction earlier this year and is expected to be fully operational in the second quarter of 2025.

The power company also said it is set to begin construction of two adjacent solar PV projects by signing energy and International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC) off-take agreements for these developments. Inkia did not name the developments.

All these solar PV projects will be connected to the National Interconnected System, which covers 85% of Peru’s population.

Inkia Energy CEO Willem Van Twembeke said the launch of Sunny will “mark the beginning of the Inkia 2.0 expansion campaign” aligned with Peru’s growing energy needs.

“We believe that Inkia’s balanced portfolio, along with its investment grade rating, makes the company the top choice for clients in terms of reliability, both in energy and financial support,” Twembeke added.

In a recent conversation with PV Tech Premium, developer Verano Energy’s CEO Dylan Rudley highlighted Peru’s PV potential as “under the radar”. In January 2024, the Chile-based developer submitted an environmental impact assessment for a 5.85GW solar PV project to power a green ammonia facility.

Once fully operational, the plant is expected to have a capacity of 1.65 million tons per year, with the first phase to commission 1.5GW of solar PV and over 420,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually.