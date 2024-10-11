Subscribe To Premium
Inkia Energy targets over 1GW of solar PV in Peru by the end of 2025 with new expansion

By George Heynes
Canada invests US$363 million in SREPs programme to aid grid resilience and clean power installations

NHPC tenders up to 2.4GW of solar PV across India

EIB loans US$300 million to Enel Colombia for 486MW solar PV and grid upgrades

Ørsted, SRP commence operations at 300MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

Inkia Energy targets over 1GW of solar PV in Peru by the end of 2025 with new expansion

The New Zealand energy crisis: an opportunity for solar PV

MCPV raises €4.2 million for Dutch 4GW HJT cell manufacturing plant

JinkoSolar, ACWA Power sign 3GW TOPCon module supply deal for Saudi Arabian projects

Runergy asks US authorities to ‘cancel’ two Trina Solar TOPCon patent claims

New ‘value-added EPC’ discipline emerging to serve PV revamping and repowering boom

Aerial view of a rendered version of Verano Energy's 5.85GW green ammonia project in Peru powered by solar photovoltaic.
The Peruvian solar PV market had previously been described as going “under the radar”. Image: Verano Energy.

Power generator Inkia Energy announced yesterday (10 October) a solar PV expansion in Peru, targeting more than 1GW of new solar PV capacity operational by the end of 2025.

The move will also look to launch 600MW of wind energy in 2026, plus “several other” solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects. The company already has around 2,237MW of installed capacity in the country, including technologies such as pumped hydro, natural gas and BESS, primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kallpa.

Inkia claimed that expanding its renewable energy portfolio would make the company the “largest renewable energy producer in Peru”.

Inkia also confirmed that it will expand the generation capacity of its ‘Sunny’ solar PV power plant in southern Peru from 228MW to 338MW after receiving environmental approval. The plant is expected to be operational by the second half of 2025. Construction is currently underway.

The expansion of this solar PV power plant could make it the largest in Peru, trumping Zelestra’s – formerly known as Solarpack – 300MW San Martin solar project, the previously claimed largest project. Located in the southern province of Arequipa, San Martin entered construction earlier this year and is expected to be fully operational in the second quarter of 2025.

The power company also said it is set to begin construction of two adjacent solar PV projects by signing energy and International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC) off-take agreements for these developments. Inkia did not name the developments.

All these solar PV projects will be connected to the National Interconnected System, which covers 85% of Peru’s population.

Inkia Energy CEO Willem Van Twembeke said the launch of Sunny will “mark the beginning of the Inkia 2.0 expansion campaign” aligned with Peru’s growing energy needs.

“We believe that Inkia’s balanced portfolio, along with its investment grade rating, makes the company the top choice for clients in terms of reliability, both in energy and financial support,” Twembeke added.

In a recent conversation with PV Tech Premium, developer Verano Energy’s CEO Dylan Rudley highlighted Peru’s PV potential as “under the radar”. In January 2024, the Chile-based developer submitted an environmental impact assessment for a 5.85GW solar PV project to power a green ammonia facility.

Once fully operational, the plant is expected to have a capacity of 1.65 million tons per year, with the first phase to commission 1.5GW of solar PV and over 420,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually.

