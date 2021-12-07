Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Inside JinkoSolar’s plan to take the lead on n-type

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

JinkoSolar expecting TOPCon modules to be over 25% of shipments in 2022

News

Inside JinkoSolar’s plan to take the lead on n-type

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Inside India’s solar industry: breaking down the key incentives and instruments

News

India solar deployment slows as module prices bite

News

PV Tech Power 29 out now: Solar’s 2030 blueprint, evolving asset insurance and more

News

How digital drone technologies are transforming solar plant construction management

Features, Guest Blog

Daqo begins pilot production at new polysilicon facility, targets 105,000MT of capacity by start of next year

News

China opens applications for next stage of multi-hundred-gigawatt desert renewables scheme

News

Edison sells 49% stake in renewables arm to accelerate 4GW growth plan

News

ACWA signs financing deal with Natixis for up to US$2bn of projects

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
JinkoSolar launched the Tiger Neo n-type TOPCon range of modules in early November 2021. Image: JinkoSolar.

PV Tech Premium speaks to Dany Qian, vice president at JinkoSolar, to get the inside story about the ‘Solar Module Super League’ member’s 16GW n-type expansion and plans to take the lead in TOPCon.

In launching its maiden n-type TOPCon module in early November, JinkoSolar said it was aiming to capitalise on more than two years’ of experience with n-type technologies. That the ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member has now confirmed it expects to have around 16GW of n-type cell capacity by the end of Q1 2022 is a signal of intent by the manufacturer.

That news, revealed during last week’s Q3 2021 results disclosure – where the company also revealed it was cutting its shipments guidance for the full year, is to see JinkoSolar end 2022 with around 10GW of n-type module shipments. That would be equivalent to more than 25% of the SMSL manufacturer’s total module shipment guidance next year.

Speaking to PV Tech Premium, JinkoSolar vice president Dany Qian confirmed that the 16GW of new n-type cell capacity will be entirely new capacity, rather than a refit of any existing lines. Of the n-type technologies emerging upstream, TOPCon is being largely favoured by module makers presently because of how manufacturing processes are similar to that of p-type mono PERC, the dominant solar technology today.

Qian said the capacity would be primarily rooted in China, with one of the main cell manufacturing bases to be located at the company’s facilities in Anhui province.

That expansion also coincides with a considerable push from module majors to establish manufacturing capacity overseas. JinkoSolar further said during its results disclosure last week that it is expecting its non-China manufacturing line to ramp up early next year. Qian said that n-type capacity outside of China will follow given the company’s confidence in TOPCon to be a “long-lasting process for the industry”, but no timeframe for this was stated.

JinkoSolar currently has just shy of 1GW of n-type cell capacity – Qian said the company has achieved better than forecasted yields applied in its 163” wafer size – illustrating the scale and speed of the expansion at hand.

The intent is for that progress to follow JinkoSolar’s 182mm platform and, with it, leverage the “strong foundation” of its existing supply chain in the space. All wafer and cell production for its n-type series will be conducted in-house, Qian confirmed. “Wafer and cell is where technology know-how demonstrates and differs from p-type PERC,” she said.

Yield rates – the company said during its analyst presentation last week – are at “almost 99%” for its TOPCon lines, which Jinko claimed was a “leading number” for the sector.

JinkoSolar also foresees no problem sourcing polysilicon, an area which has been particularly constrained this year and is expected to remain so long into 2022. N-type cell production requires a purer quality silicon than p-type and, as a result, comes at a cost premium. Daqo New Energy, one of the industry’s leading polysilicon producers, revealed earlier this year that between 30 – 40% of its polysilicon output is of sufficient purity for n-type, with the potential for this to increase to 70 – 80% based on industry demand. Daqo is charging an extra US$0.30/kg for that polysilicon, however, adding an extra <10% to the price, based on today’s prices.

“[Polysilicon supply] is almost the same and is a straightforward migration from conventional products while providing further performance, power and density enhancement for the next wave of PERC,” Qian said, indicating that Jinko has already secured sufficient polysilicon supply to scale up its n-type production throughout next year.

Jinko’s n-type capacity could also, in the longer term, provide a boost to cell shipments which have dwindled the longer supply chain constraints have continued. Jinko’s cell shipments fell to just 322MW in Q3 2021 on weak demand and while this figure is expected to rebound as the supply chain normalises, Qian believes there will be a strong market for n-type cells sooner, rather than later.

“The demand for n-type cells will continue to grow, driven by robust demand for even higher efficient and power density products to dilute rising cost of material, logistic, land and other BOS equipment while providing prolonged performance and reliability,” she said.

Jinko, however, intends to keep the majority of its n-type capacity in-house – at least throughout next year – as long as capacity remains tight.

The module manufacturer’s n-type launch is expected to help realise greater price premiums. Speaking to analysts following the firm’s Q3 results last week, Charlie Cao, chief financial officer at JinkoSolar, said the n-type range is expected to deliver more net income contributions owing to the company’s edge in n-type, as well as both the anticipated production level and n-type’s cost advantage. Cao further added that the company expects production costs for n-type to fall broadly in line with mono PERC modules in the medium term, if not sooner. Even today, those differences are negligible.

With the industry primed for a swift n-type transition – as documented within the cover story of volume 29 of PV Tech Power – the industry’s module leaders are maneuvering, and doing so quickly.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
cell manufacturing, china, dany qian, jinkosolar, manufacturing p-type, module assembly, mono perc, n-type, polysilicon, supply chain, tiger neo, topcon

Read Next

JinkoSolar expecting TOPCon modules to be over 25% of shipments in 2022

December 7, 2021
JinkoSolar is forecasting that more than 25% of its module shipments next year will be attributable to its n-type TOPCon module range.

India solar deployment slows as module prices bite

December 6, 2021
Solar deployment in India is faltering as high module prices impact project construction, according to new analysis from Bridge to India.

PV Tech Power 29 out now: Solar’s 2030 blueprint, evolving asset insurance and more

December 6, 2021
The new edition of PV Tech Power, volume 29, is now available to download, including our comprehensive cover story on solar’s critical next decade.

Daqo begins pilot production at new polysilicon facility, targets 105,000MT of capacity by start of next year

December 6, 2021
Daqo New Energy has begun pilot production at its new 35,000MT Phase 4B polysilicon production facility, which has been completed ahead of schedule.

China opens applications for next stage of multi-hundred-gigawatt desert renewables scheme

December 6, 2021
China’s National Energy Administration has kickstarted the second batch of large-scale wind and solar PV projects under the country’s multi-hundred-gigawatt desert renewables scheme.

JinkoSolar pens 2GW Brazilian module supply deal

December 2, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ member JinkoSolar has signed a 2GW module supply deal with Brazilian PV distributor Aldo Solar.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Inside India’s solar industry: breaking down the key incentives and instruments

News

China opens applications for next stage of multi-hundred-gigawatt desert renewables scheme

News

Module marketplace Otovo launches in Germany as it continues European expansion

News

PV Tech Power 29 out now: Solar’s 2030 blueprint, evolving asset insurance and more

News

Meyer Burger cuts solar module output at German plant due to COVID-19

News

TZS the latest to cut wafer prices, launches new 218.2mm wafer size

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021