Features, Interviews

INSIGHT: Solving solar’s scale dilemma, proper digitalisation and learning lessons from wind

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Europe

Latest

INSIGHT: Solving solar’s scale dilemma, proper digitalisation and learning lessons from wind

Features, Interviews

New Jersey unveils details of new solar incentives to support 3.75GW

News

Renewables now half the price of fossil fuels across Europe, says report

News

Sunnova, SolarEdge, National Grid partner on New England grid stability project

News

Bipartisan tax proposal to promote clean energy technologies launched in the US

News

Sungrow to focus on smart tech from new Nanjing research centre

News

Enphase revenues rise but shipments dip as supply chain constraints persist

News

Mytilineos posts US$91 million profit but renewables revenues slide

News

Canadian Solar bags financing to pursue flexible Brazilian solar strategy

News

California Community Choice Aggregators sign contracts for 778MW of renewables and 118.75MW of storage

News
Solar must rapidly scale up deployments this decade. Image: Verano.

Recent reports have highlighted the solar industry’s need to quickly shift gear, with global installs needing to treble this decade to contribute towards net zero initiatives.

But growing at that speed and scale poses its own issues, and with some in the industry doubting the long-term potential of continued cost declines in solar modules and other components, solar must address other costs, such as ‘soft’ costs of development and ongoing operational costs, to realise its potential.

PV Tech Premium speaks to Vassilis Papaeconomou, managing director at renewables service provider Alectris, to learn how the solar industry can scale up efficiently, what asset owners and operators need to be aware of when buzzwords such as ‘digitalisation’ and ‘artificial intelligence’ are mentioned, and what the industry might learn from more mature technologies such as wind.

ai, alectris, artificial intelligence, asset management, cost reduction, digitalisation, manufacturing, o&m, optimisation, pv tech premium

Read Next

Tesla continues solar recovery as installs more than treble year-on-year

July 27, 2021
Tesla reported retrofit solar installations of 85MW in Q2 2021, cementing its recovery from a worst-ever performance in the corresponding period last year.

REC Silicon progressing towards 2023 Moses Lake restart as Biden policy agenda adds weight to business case

July 22, 2021
REC Silicon said it is continuing to work towards a restart of operations at its Moses Lake polysilicon production facility in the US, with the company buoyed by recent policy initiatives unveiled by US President Joe Biden.

New PV manufacturing bases outside China necessary to reduce supply disruption, India minister says

July 20, 2021
It is “unhealthy” for China to dominate solar manufacturing and production bases outside of the country are necessary to reduce the risk of supply chain disruptions, an Indian government official has said.

Vikram Solar opens new 1.3GW solar module facility in Tamil Nadu

July 20, 2021
Vikram Solar has completed a new 1.3GW solar module manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, India, taking its total manufacturing output to 2.5GW.

Machine learning boosts solar forecasting to ease grid pressures in Australian study

July 19, 2021
Machine learning techniques have been used in a study to boost the accuracy of renewables forecasts by up to 45%, helping improve grid operations in Australia.
PV Tech Premium

Beyond PR: New solar PV performance metrics for advanced technologies

July 5, 2021
As it matures, the solar industry is moving beyond the use of Performance Ratios (PR) as the go-to performance metric for operational sites. Christopher West, head of central engineering - solar PV delivery unit at Statkraft, argues the case for PRs to be replaced by alternative, more evolved methods of assessment.

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

News

Meyer Burger mulls legal action after Oxford PV ends heterojunction solar cell partnership

News

Mytilineos posts US$91 million profit but renewables revenues slide

News

Tesla continues solar recovery as installs more than treble year-on-year

News

California Community Choice Aggregators sign contracts for 778MW of renewables and 118.75MW of storage

News

Speed of US climate solutions must increase five-fold, says DOE director

News

