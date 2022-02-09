INTEC, Chint to build 328MWp solar portfolio in Denmark

An operational PV plant from INTEC in France. Image: INTEC Energy Solutions via Twitter.

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor INTEC Energy Solutions is partnering with PV project developer Chint Solar to build a 328MWp solar portfolio in Denmark.

The partners have signed an agreement with Danish solar developer BeGreen for the construction of the subsidy-free power plants.

The portfolio, dubbed Brilliant, consists of three projects with capacities of 137.3MWp, 111.7MWp and 66.7MWp, as well as an additional 13MWp expansion.

INTEC said the projects will contribute to BeGreen’s long-term strategy of developing subsidy-free renewables projects, but didn’t provide a timeline on when the plants will be complete.

With a goal to develop, construct and operate 4GWp of solar by the end of 2025, BeGreen last year signed a deal with German asset manager Luxcara that will see it build a 415MWp PV portfolio in Denmark.

Last year, Denmark almost doubled its PV fleet capacity, adding a total of 1.2GW , according to trade body SolarPower Europe, which said the growth was thanks to an increase in utility-scale solar plants being built without subsidies for supplying power to corporate buyers.