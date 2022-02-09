Solar Media
News

INTEC, Chint to build 328MWp solar portfolio in Denmark

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

An operational PV plant from INTEC in France. Image: INTEC Energy Solutions via Twitter.

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor INTEC Energy Solutions is partnering with PV project developer Chint Solar to build a 328MWp solar portfolio in Denmark.

The partners have signed an agreement with Danish solar developer BeGreen for the construction of the subsidy-free power plants.

The portfolio, dubbed Brilliant, consists of three projects with capacities of 137.3MWp, 111.7MWp and 66.7MWp, as well as an additional 13MWp expansion.

INTEC said the projects will contribute to BeGreen’s long-term strategy of developing subsidy-free renewables projects, but didn’t provide a timeline on when the plants will be complete.

With a goal to develop, construct and operate 4GWp of solar by the end of 2025, BeGreen last year signed a deal with German asset manager Luxcara that will see it build a 415MWp PV portfolio in Denmark.

Last year, Denmark almost doubled its PV fleet capacity, adding a total of 1.2GW, according to trade body SolarPower Europe, which said the growth was thanks to an increase in utility-scale solar plants being built without subsidies for supplying power to corporate buyers.

Independent power producer Better Energy secured a deal with a Danish pension fund in late 2020 to support the development of 1GW of solar projects in Denmark and Poland.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
begreen, chint solar, denmark, epc, intec

Read Next

US ROUND-UP: 250MW project completed in California, Black & Veatch secures Texas EPC contract

February 3, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, featuring the completion of a 250MW plant in California, an EPC deal for Black & Veatch in Texas and a new PPA from DESRI.

Voltalia’s electricity production reaches new high as installed solar capacity jumps 25%

January 31, 2022
French renewables developer and power producer Voltalia saw its annual electricity production reach a record high last year, with the company boosted by a 25% rise in installed solar capacity.

Mytilineos solar and storage investments at ‘full speed’ after EPC growth

January 28, 2022
Greek industrial group Mytilineos said its renewables and storage unit continues with “full speed” to invest in solar and battery energy storage systems globally following a 2021 that saw the business expand its PV engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) operations.
PV Tech Premium

Greek solar market ‘about to take off’

January 21, 2022
Greece is on track to accelerate solar deployment in the coming years, with the sector boosted by rising demand for renewable offtake agreements from corporations and clean energy policies from the EU, according to the general manager of Greek industrial group Mytilineos’s renewables business.
PV Tech Premium

Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

January 18, 2022
Solar project developer Eco Energy World is aiming to “aggressively” grow its US PV pipeline after formally entering the market last week and intends to replicate the cheaper engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) costs it sees in Europe in the country. PV Tech Premium speaks to CEO Svante Kumlin to find out more.

Lightsource bp closes on US$533m financing package to fund construction of two US solar PV projects totalling 480MW

January 13, 2022
Lightsource bp has closed on a US$533 million financing package for the development of 480MW of solar PV across the US as the company continues to expand its operations in the country.

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
