News

Invenergy bags US$3bn investment from Blackstone

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Invenergy bags US$3bn investment from Blackstone

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices stable as polysilicon prices continue downward trend

News

Shoals forms distributed solar, EV charging partnership with C&I developer

News

Luxcara secures financing for 171MWp subsidy-free PV project in Germany

News

The role of insurance and risk management in solar power project financing

Features, Guest Blog

PV industry grew to 191GW in 2021 as new production-led paradigm unfolds

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

India’s national hydropower giant signs pact for 500MW of floating solar PV in Odisha

News

ReneSola Power sells 37MW Polish solar portfolio to Obton

News

US solar firms continuing EV drive: Enphase Energy bags EV charger company, iSun lands US$29m contract

News

Silicon Ranch raises US$775m to pursue new PV pipeline, markets and acquisitions

News
Invenergy’s 10MW Woodville solar project in Ontario, Canada. Image: Invenergy Renewables.

Alternative asset manager Blackstone will invest around US$3 billion in Invenergy Renewables to help drive an accelerated build-out of the solar and wind developer’s clean energy platform.

Following the investment, made through funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Invenergy management will remain majority owners of the developer, while Invenergy will continue as managing member.

Chicago-headquartered Invenergy has developed more than 175 renewable energy projects totalling nearly 25GW and has a portfolio of solar PV plants in markets such as the US, Canada, Uruguay and Japan.

The company is currently developing what it says will be the largest solar project in the US, the 1,310MW Samson Solar Energy Center in Texas that is due to be operational next year and supply power to corporate off-takers such as Honda, McDonald’s and Google.

Last year saw Invenergy progress with or complete PV plants in US states such as Ohio, Indiana and Nevada, while it is also part of a partnership in New York to bring forward the state’s Clean Path NY project, which would feature 1.8GW of solar.

“Invenergy has built an outstanding platform for delivering clean energy – which is essential to our future – and we are honoured to be a part of their mission,” said Matthew Runkle, senior managing director in the Infrastructure Group at Blackstone.

Blackstone has committed nearly US$13 billion in investments since 2019 that it believes are consistent with the energy transition.

In 2020, the asset manager led an US$850 million recapitalisation of commercial and industrial solar firm Altus Power America before going on to form a new portfolio company focused on financing and owning distributed energy assets later in the year.

Blackstone last year provided developer Strata Solar with US$150 million of capital to help fund the development, construction and ownership of utility-scale solar and storage assets across North America, while funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners secured a deal in August to buy up to US$500 million of perpetual preferred stock of US solar tracker provider Array Technologies.

blackstone, Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, cdpq, finance, invenergy, investment

