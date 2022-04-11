Solar Media
News

Invenergy receives approval for 300MW solar, 165MW battery storage project in Wisconsin

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Invenergy receives approval for 300MW solar, 165MW battery storage project in Wisconsin

News

Chilean PV developer Verano Energy snaps up 15 solar projects totalling 116MW

News

Madrid airport to proceed with 142MWp solar PV plant

News

Statkraft partners with Italian university to explore the potential of agri-PV

News

Luxcara signs 300MWp PPA with Meta in Denmark

News

Ensure energy security policies are compatible with net-zero goals despite rising energy prices, says UNEP

News

‘We see big potential in agriPV’: Belectric eyes solar project construction on agricultural land

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mitsui invests in ReNew’s ‘round the clock’ PV project, JinkoSolar equips Greek project with bifacial panels

News

Q CELLS rebrands itself Qcells as it signifies shift to new business model

News

German government raises country’s solar target, aims for 215GW installed by 2030

News
Invenergy’s Wisconsin solar plus battery storage project will start construction later this year and be completed by the end of 2024. Image: Invenergy Renewables.

Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved the construction of Invenergy’s 300MW utility-scale solar farm, which is to be paired with a 165MW battery energy storage system (BESS), in Dane County.

The Koshkonong Solar Energy Center project will be built by solar developer Invenergy with construction starting this fall and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

This is not the first solar plus storage project Invenergy is working on in Wisconsin, with a 200MW solar PV and 110MW BESS in Kenosha County that was approved in December 2020 and another one in Walworth and Rock Counties with 250MW of solar energy and 75MW of BESS waiting for approval.

“It is absolutely important that the Commission continues to approve utility-scale projects like this one. Our state’s power utilities are making some real strides, like investing in more solar energy capacity and storage,” said Chelsea Chandler, director of Climate, Energy and Air Program at Clean Wisconsin.

Clean Wisconsin, who submitted expert testimony for the project, said the solar farm would have benefits from the environment by reducing phosphorous runoff in the waterways by converting crop land to grassland for the solar PV project.

Earlier this year, Invenergy partnered with Lafayette Square to form a community-solar led joint venture, called Reactivate, with the aim to develop 3GW of renewable capacity by 2030.

PV Tech Premium spoke with Utopia Hill, Reactivate’s head of engineering, procurement and construction, last month about the challenges of reaching 3GW of community solar.

In January 2022, Invenergy received a US$3 billion investment from Blackstone which will help accelerate the build-out of solar PV projects.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Unlocking the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023
PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mitsui invests in ReNew’s ‘round the clock’ PV project, JinkoSolar equips Greek project with bifacial panels

April 8, 2022
A round-up of the latest projects news, including Mitsui investing in ReNew Power’s ‘round the clock’ (RTC) project in India, Canadian Solar selling a solar plus storage project and JinkoSolar delivering 500,000 bifacial modules to a Greek project.

Engie North America bolsters US solar pipeline by acquiring Photosol assets

April 7, 2022
Renewables developer Engie North America has bolstered its pipeline of solar and storage projects in the US by acquiring French developer Photosol’s US operations.

Array to supply 1GW single-axis trackers to Gemini solar and storage project in Nevada

April 5, 2022
US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies will supply 1GW of its DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers to solar developer Primergy Solar’s solar and storage Gemini project in Nevada, USA.

Commerce decision to investigate solar circumvention claims condemned as developers warn of job losses

March 29, 2022
US solar developers have issued a strong rebuke to the country’s Department of Commerce (DOC) after it launched an investigation into alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties.

ReneSola development pipeline reaches 2.2GW amid ‘great demand’ for solar in Europe

March 24, 2022
Solar developer ReneSola Power more than doubled its project pipeline in 2021 and expects to maintain growth this year amid increasing demand for renewables generation as European markets look to achieve more energy independence.
New markets and BESS retrofits: inside NextEnergy Capital’s development plans after US$900m raise

March 24, 2022
NextEnergy Capital’s (NEC) recent US$896 million raise will allow it to move into less mature solar markets and upgrade its existing solar fleet, says its UK MD in an exclusive interview with PV Tech Premium.  

Nearly all US solar companies expecting ‘severe or devastating impact’ of anti-circumvention investigation

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Madrid airport to proceed with 142MWp solar PV plant

News

Ensure energy security policies are compatible with net-zero goals despite rising energy prices, says UNEP

News

Q CELLS rebrands itself Qcells as it signifies shift to new business model

News

German government raises country’s solar target, aims for 215GW installed by 2030

News

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

Upcoming Webinars
April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
