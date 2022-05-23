Ireland awards 1.5GW of solar in second RESS auction

Three quarters of the 2GW of RESS 2 awarded went for solar projects. Image: Zbynek Burival via Unsplash

More than 1.5GW of solar PV projects have been successful in Ireland’s second Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) auction.

The provisional results of the auction, published late last week by grid operator EirGrid, include 66 solar PV projects ranging in size from 0.65MW to 120MW, for a total of almost 2GW of projects awarded between solar and wind.

Nearly double the amount of solar capacity was awarded compared to Ireland’s first RESS, which reached 796MW in 2020.

However strike prices rose, reaching €97.87/MWh (US$104.46/MWh), more than €20 higher than the first RESS average strike price of €72.92/MWh.

A total of 153 projects applied to participate in the RESS 2 qualification process, with 130 (including 15 community projects) qualified to participate in the auction. A total of 80 have been provisionally successful in the auction.

The generating capacity for unsuccessful bids neared 1GW, with all but 30MW from solar PV applications.

The final auction results are to be published on 15 June, while the notice of award is set for the week after.