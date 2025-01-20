Masdar selects Jinko Solar and JA Solar to supply modules to 5.2GW solar-plus-storage project

Utility-scale renewable energy developer-operator Masdar has selected Chinese module manufacturers Jinko Solar and JA Solar to supply modules for its 5.2GW solar PV and 19GWh battery storage project in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Masdar also announced on Friday (17 January) that it has selected CATL to supply battery energy storage system (BESS) equipment to the project.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Meanwhile, POWERCHINA and India’s Larsen and Toubro are the project’s preferred engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors.
The project will be deployed at an as-yet-undisclosed location in Abu Dhabi, designed to enable the ‘round-the-clock’ day and night dispatch of 1GW of renewable energy to the grid.
As such, the US$6 billion project is claimed by Masdar and its development partner Emirates Water & Electricity Co. (EWEC) to be the biggest project of its type in the world to date.
Masdar, which has three Abu Dhabi state entities as its shareholders, announced the project on 10 January, at the beginning of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSEW).
At that time, Masdar chairman and minister of industry and advanced technology for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dr Sultan Al Jaber, said in a speech that solving the intermittency of renewable energy resources was “the moonshot challenge of our time,” particularly in light of projected energy demand growth as data centre buildout gathers pace.
Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.