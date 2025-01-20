Masdar selects Jinko Solar and JA Solar to supply modules to 5.2GW solar-plus-storage project

Meanwhile, POWERCHINA and India’s Larsen and Toubro are the project’s preferred engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors.

The project will be deployed at an as-yet-undisclosed location in Abu Dhabi, designed to enable the ‘round-the-clock’ day and night dispatch of 1GW of renewable energy to the grid.

As such, the US$6 billion project is claimed by Masdar and its development partner Emirates Water & Electricity Co. (EWEC) to be the biggest project of its type in the world to date.

Masdar, which has three Abu Dhabi state entities as its shareholders, announced the project on 10 January, at the beginning of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSEW).

At that time, Masdar chairman and minister of industry and advanced technology for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dr Sultan Al Jaber, said in a speech that solving the intermittency of renewable energy resources was “the moonshot challenge of our time,” particularly in light of projected energy demand growth as data centre buildout gathers pace.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.