Egypt aims to add 4GW of renewables by next summer

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Takeaways from Vietnam’s direct PPA between IPP and consumers

Egypt aims to add 4GW of renewables by next summer

Generac to expand Puerto Rico’s residential PV sector with US$200 million DOE grant

ADB finances US$240.5 million for Indian rooftop solar

Anker on the role of innovation and meeting customer needs in its ongoing success

Tasmania, Australia, lifts ‘cumbersome’ regulation restricting solar PV developments

SECI solar-plus-storage tender awards bids at cost ‘competitive with new coal’ in India

RES Group sells 1GW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

Germany adds 7.5GW solar PV in H1 2024, reaches 90GW

FERC: solar dominates new generation capacity in US

Egypt and the United Arab Emirates plan on accelerating deployment of renewables
The Egyptian government aims to accelerate the approval process for the construction of new renewable energy projects. Image: Egypt’s Prime Minister Cabinet.

During a meeting between Egyptian and Emirati officials, Egypt’s prime minister Mostafa Madbouly has unveiled plans for the country to add 4GW of renewables by next summer.

This is in response to the increased power demand from the country which has recently reached a daily volume of 37.3GW of power consumption.

Furthermore, Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity plans to increase the capacity of new renewable energy that can be connected to the grid.

A cooperation between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to develop a plan that would enable more renewable capacity to be built and added to the grid, allowing for a fast-tracking process to approve privately funded projects.

With the outcome of a faster process to approve projects, it would allow big projects such as French renewables company Voltalia’s 2.5GW of solar and wind capacity to be built in the country. A project which will be developed in two phases and will support the production of green hydrogen. A technology that several countries in the region are increasingly betting on, with many projects announced in the past couple of years.

Solar manufacturing in MENA region

Renewables interest in the region is on the rise, not only in the construction of solar PV plants and other renewable energy, but also in the upstream front.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia signed several agreements with Chinese manufacturers JinkoSolar and TCL Zhonghuan to build PV manufacturing plants. The agreement with JinkoSolar would be for the construction of a solar cell and module plant with an annual nameplate capacity of 10GW, while TCL Zhonguan’s partnership aims to build 20GW of ingot and wafer annual nameplate capacity.

The UAE could potentially see the construction of a polysilicon facility in the country at the hands of solar manufacturer GCL Tech. The company announced last month it was exploring the possibility of establishing a silicon ecosystem of global and regional significance in the UAE.

capacity additions, egypt, fast track, project approval, uae, united arab emirates

Move On Energy has powered Europe's largest solar PV plant.

Germany adds 7.5GW solar PV in H1 2024, reaches 90GW

July 17, 2024
Germany has been consistently adding over 1GW of solar PV capacity every month since March 2023, and has passed a total of 90GW capacity.
irena

IRENA: 14% year-on-year growth in renewable power capacity additions, 16.4% needed to meet 2030 targets

July 12, 2024
IRENA has found that the world’s renewable power capacity will need to increase by 16.4%, year-on-year, to meet the world’s climate targets.
The GCL SI Hefei gigafactory in China.

China to raise minimum capital ratio to 30% for solar manufacturing

July 9, 2024
The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has issued a draft rule raising the minimum capital ratio for solar PV manufacturing projects to 30%.
rec group

Wood Mackenzie: world to add 3.8TWac of new solar capacity by 2033

July 8, 2024
The world will add 3.8TWac of new solar capacity by 2033, alongside 1.6TW of new wind capacity, according to Wood Mackenzie.
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0591.JPG

Voltalia to build over 2.5GW of Egyptian renewables

July 1, 2024
French renewable energy company Voltalia has signed a framework agreement to develop over 2.5GW of solar PV and wind capacity in Egypt to support green hydrogen production.
bsw solar

Germany installs over 5GW of new solar capacity in first four months of 2024, breaking record

June 18, 2024
Germany installed more than 5GW of new solar capacity in the first four months of this year, according to trade association BSW Solar.

