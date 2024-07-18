Egypt aims to add 4GW of renewables by next summer

Furthermore, Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity plans to increase the capacity of new renewable energy that can be connected to the grid.

A cooperation between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to develop a plan that would enable more renewable capacity to be built and added to the grid, allowing for a fast-tracking process to approve privately funded projects.

With the outcome of a faster process to approve projects, it would allow big projects such as French renewables company Voltalia’s 2.5GW of solar and wind capacity to be built in the country. A project which will be developed in two phases and will support the production of green hydrogen. A technology that several countries in the region are increasingly betting on, with many projects announced in the past couple of years.

Solar manufacturing in MENA region

Renewables interest in the region is on the rise, not only in the construction of solar PV plants and other renewable energy, but also in the upstream front.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia signed several agreements with Chinese manufacturers JinkoSolar and TCL Zhonghuan to build PV manufacturing plants. The agreement with JinkoSolar would be for the construction of a solar cell and module plant with an annual nameplate capacity of 10GW, while TCL Zhonguan’s partnership aims to build 20GW of ingot and wafer annual nameplate capacity.

The UAE could potentially see the construction of a polysilicon facility in the country at the hands of solar manufacturer GCL Tech. The company announced last month it was exploring the possibility of establishing a silicon ecosystem of global and regional significance in the UAE.