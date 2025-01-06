Subscribe To Premium
Jinko chalks up new perovskite-TOPCon tandem cell milestone

By Ben Willis
JinkoSolar manufacturing.
JinkoSolar said its latest conversion efficiency record once again proved the compatibility of mainstream TOPCon and perovskite technologies. Image: JinkoSolar

Chinese module manufacturer Jinko Solar has claimed a 33.84% conversion efficiency in a perovskite tandem solar cell based on n-type TOPCon technology.

Jinko said the milestone had been verified by the Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It surpasses Jinko’s previous record with the same technology configuration of 33.24%, which it announced last May.

In a statement, Jinko said its latest conversion efficiency record had been made possible through a combination of several key innovations, such as full-area passivated contact technology, perovskite interfacial defect passivation technology and bulk defect passivation technology.

The company said the use of a TOPCon bottom cell further underlined the compatibility of this mainstream cell type with perovskite technology, opening up new possibilities for the future development of the industry.

Jinko’s CTO Jin Hao said: “Once again, we have achieved remarkable progress in solar cell efficiency as a result of our ongoing investments in R&D and steadfast commitment to excellence. This milestone strengthens our confidence in our ability to achieve further technological breakthroughs as we work toward building a greener and more sustainable energy future.” 

2024 was something of a landmark year for emerging perovskite-based PV technologies, with the UK’s Oxford PV announcing the first commercial shipment of its tandem perovskite/silicon modules.

As well as Jinko, a number of major players such as China’s Longi announced new conversion efficiency records using a variety of perovskite/silicon tandem combinations.

However, the speed at which perovskite-based technologies will attain widespread market-readiness and the extent to which they will overturn c-Si’s dominance remain subjects of some contention within the industry, not least given the lingering questions about their reliability and bankability.

The journey of perovskites from lab to fab is explored in depth in the latest issue of our quarterly journal, PV Tech Power. To download a copy, click here (subscription required).

