JinkoSolar bags 1.85GW TOPCon module deal with China National Petroleum Corporation

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Modules, Projects
Central & East Asia

Latest

JinkoSolar bags 1.85GW TOPCon module deal with China National Petroleum Corporation

Hero Future Energies partners US-based firm to set up 1GW of green hydrogen plants

News

O&M company NovaSource buys aerial inspection firm Heliolytics in a move that bolsters its service offering

Chile to hold renewables and energy storage auction later this year

Q&A: GCL SI’s Philipp Matter discusses 2021’s polysilicon crisis, targeting European growth and future module tech

Build Back Better remains deadlocked as Manchin insists negotiations at a standstill

Utility Appalachian Power seeking 294MW of PV in short-term decarbonisation plan

Spain to support distributed PV deployment in upcoming renewables auction

Renewables integration, energy storage and investment uncertainty among top five problems faced by Asia’s power sector, says report

BSW calls for solar barriers to be ‘torn down’ if Germany’s 200GW by 2030 target is to be reached

JinkoSolar expects more than 25% of its module shipments this year to be in TOPCon modules. Image: JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar has won a tender issued by the China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation (CPECC), an affiliate company of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), for up to 1.85GW of high efficiency TOPCon modules.

JinkoSolar said the order was “the largest-ever procurement by the CNPC”, with the modules scheduled to be delivered during 2022 to support the organisation’s solar development pipeline in China.

N-type TOPCon is set to become the world’s second most common PV cell technology after PERC, capturing around 15% of the world market in 2022, according to JinkoSolar. This is because N-type TOPCon cells can be manufactured quickly and inexpensively, “providing a lower-cost alternative to replace PERC as the next mainstream solution”, JinkoSolar said.

JinkoSolar is forecasting that more than 25% of its module shipments this year will be attributable to its n-type TOPCon module range.

Speaking to PV Tech in December 2021, JinkoSolar vice president Dany Qian revealed that the ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) manufacturer expects to ship around 10GW of n-type TOPCon modules in 2022.

JinkoSolar said that N-type technology has an advantage due to its ability to “absorb more sunlight for converting into electricity and a relatively low cost of manufacturing”.  

Belief in the technology has seen JinkoSolar announce investments in new cell factories in Anhui and Zhejiang provinces in China to expand its N-type solar manufacturing capacity to 16GW by the end of 2022.

And, on the first day of this year, JinkoSolar announced the first 10MW order for its new Tiger Neo 72HC N-type TOPCon modules from one of the largest EPCs in Vietnam.  

Jinko formally launched its n-type TOPCon module series, dubbed Tiger Neo, in November 2021. The module has a maximum power output of 620W and a mass production conversion efficiency of 22.3%.

