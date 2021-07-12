JinkoSolar combines TOPCon cells with new welding and packaging tech for new module record

JinkoSolar has steadily been improving the efficiency of its modules. Image: JinkoSolar

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has claimed a module conversion efficiency record of 23.53%, beating its previous record of 23.01% set in January.

JinkoSolar said the breakthrough was the result of adopting tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells along with a new type of welding and packaging technology, which has reduced internal resistance and improved power efficiency.

The result was independently tested and confirmed by TÜV Rheinland.

“We are confident that the investments we have made in R&D will lead to more innovative products for higher efficiency and reliability,” said JinkoSolar’s chief technology officer Hao Jin.

The solar industry is turning increasingly to TOPCon and other n-type solar cell technologies in order to boost conversion efficiency while limiting the effects of degradation. This year’s SNEC PV Expo in China saw the launch of several new n-type modules, and PV Tech was on hand to profile those launches.