Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

JinkoSolar combines TOPCon cells with new welding and packaging tech for new module record

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Manufacturing, Modules
Central & East Asia

Latest

JinkoSolar combines TOPCon cells with new welding and packaging tech for new module record

News

Alliant Energy breaks ground on 675MW solar portfolio in Wisconsin

News

Grid connection ‘significant challenge’ for Australian PV as investor confidence sinks

News

JinkoSolar signs shipping and logistic agreement with Maersk

News

Cero Generation forms JV with Wattcrop to develop 750MW of solar in Greece

News

US government extends solar import ban to more companies

News

Project acquisitions soar during solid H1 for global solar funding

News

EDF unit to offer ‘one-stop-shop’ distributed energy solutions for US C&I sector

News

Polish solar on track to ‘massively outperform’ as auctions boost deployment

News

Blue Elephant Energy cancels planned IPO after US$89m cash injection

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
JinkoSolar has steadily been improving the efficiency of its modules. Image: JinkoSolar

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has claimed a module conversion efficiency record of 23.53%, beating its previous record of 23.01% set in January.

JinkoSolar said the breakthrough was the result of adopting tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells along with a new type of welding and packaging technology, which has reduced internal resistance and improved power efficiency.

The result was independently tested and confirmed by TÜV Rheinland.

“We are confident that the investments we have made in R&D will lead to more innovative products for higher efficiency and reliability,” said JinkoSolar’s chief technology officer Hao Jin.

The solar industry is turning increasingly to TOPCon and other n-type solar cell technologies in order to boost conversion efficiency while limiting the effects of degradation. This year’s SNEC PV Expo in China saw the launch of several new n-type modules, and PV Tech was on hand to profile those launches.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

28 July 2021
LONGi has launched its Hi-MO N module, the company's first bifacial module with N-type TOPCon cells, designed to deliver ultra- high value and lower LCOE to utility-scale PV power plants. This PV TechTalk Product Series webinar will provide an overview of the module’s technology and how the introduction of n-type technologies will provide efficiency and performance gains for solar project developers.
conversion efficiency, conversion efficiency record, jinkosolar, n-type mono, topcon

Read Next

JinkoSolar signs shipping and logistic agreement with Maersk

July 12, 2021
Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has signed a strategic agreement with Danish company Maersk Shipping on end-to-end transportation and digitised logistics
PV Tech Premium

Margin pressure, closer partnerships and order book flexibility: Inside JinkoSolar’s response to Q1 pricing volatility

July 1, 2021
Reporting its Q1 2021 results last week, JinkoSolar provided a snapshot of the pressures solar module manufacturers have faced in the opening exchanges of the year by way of spiralling material and freight costs. Liam Stoker analyses how the company has responded, laying the groundwork for a return to normality towards the end of the year.
PV Tech Premium

N-type competition intensifying, industry transition could occur earlier than expected, says Jolywood

June 30, 2021
Jolywood is expecting to face stiff competition from other module manufacturers in the n-type solar field, predicting a major manufacturing ramp and investment over the next two years.

JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar IPO plans accelerate with STAR Market applications

June 29, 2021
Solar Module Super League (SMSL) members JinkoSolar and Canadian Solar have both submitted applications to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, progressing their respective initial public offering (IPO) plans.

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 capacity expansion plans as pricing volatility bites

June 28, 2021
JinkoSolar has downgraded its 2021 capacity expansion plans on the back of prevailing supply chain and market conditions.

JinkoSolar, JA Solar line up priority polysilicon supply through Xinte deal

June 21, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) members JinkoSolar and JA Solar are to invest in polysilicon provider Xinte Energy’s 100,000 ton facility in Inner Mongolia, receiving priority access to the polysilicon produced as a result.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US government extends solar import ban to more companies

News

Project acquisitions soar during solid H1 for global solar funding

News

Polish solar on track to ‘massively outperform’ as auctions boost deployment

News

Asia solar markets shrugging off ‘unprecedented’ supply chain disruption

News

BlackRock to support renewables in emerging markets with US$250m capital raise

News

Japan almost doubles its solar target with 108GW planned by 2030

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021