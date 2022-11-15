JinkoSolar’s n-type TOPCon module sets record 23.86% conversion efficiency

Robot assembly at one of JinkoSolar’s production facilities. Image: JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar’s 182mm TOPCon n-type solar module has recorded a maximum solar conversion efficiency of 23.86%, topping the company’s previous record of 23.53% for an n-type module.

This follows the 26.1% maximum level recorded by its 182mm large-size monocrystalline silicon TOPCon cell.

The latest results were independently tested and verified by TÜV Rheinland.

JinkoSolar said that the advanced welding and packaging technology of the modules reduces the internal resistance loss whilst improving conversion efficiency. It also said that the result recorded in labs for this module are practicable at industrial scale, and have the practical foundation to be introduced to mass production.

Chief technology officer of JinkoSolar, Hao Jin said: “We are pleased to make another breakthrough in module conversion efficiency, leveraging our accumulated experience and continuous efforts in n-type technology R&D and mass production.

“It is both recognition and incentive for our R&D capabilities. We will drive industrial progress through constant technical upgrades in product structure, materials and processes, catering to clients’ demands for high-efficient and more reliable n-type products.”

PV Tech Premium reported today that Jinko is amongst the top four Chinese module companies that have seen 114GW of shipments in Q1-3 of 2022. JinkoSolar recorded 28.5GW in this period, which is already more than the whole of last year.