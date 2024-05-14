JinkoSolar provides TOPCon modules to Europe’s largest solar park

For this project, JinkoSolar provided its tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) Tiger Neo modules, while Move On Energy built the project in a former opencast coal mine. A 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) was secured last year with oil giant Shell Energy Europe.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled a new TOPCon Tiger Neo line – dubbed “Neo Green” – which it claims is produced using renewable energy.

Frank Niendorf, general manager of JinkoSolar Europe, said: “The Witznitz Solar Park, has already become a benchmark for renewable energy as one of the largest projects ever built in Germany and Europe using TOPCon modules.”

With the shipment of 650MW modules to Move On Energy’s PV plant in Germany, JinkoSolar continues to increase its shipments globally with a strong start in the first quarter of 2024. In the first three months of the year, the company shipped nearly 20GW of modules, a 6GW increase from the same period in 2022.

For the whole of 2023, the Chinese manufacturer shipped 78.5GW of solar modules and ended up as the top module supplier in 2023.

Last month, the Chinese solar manufacturer company supplied 100MW of its Tiger Neo modules to another European company, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Nyox Srl.