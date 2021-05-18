JinkoSolar replaces CFO ahead of STAR listing

Robot assembly at one of JinkoSolar’s production facilities. Image: JinkoSolar

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has named Mengmeng (Pan) Li as the company’s new chief financial officer, replacing Haiyun Cao effective immediately.

Cao will continue to work as a director of the company, and will carry out his responsibilities within the module maker’s principal operating subsidiary, Jiangxi Jinko.

Li, who was appointed JinkoSolar’s director of finance earlier this year, originally joined the company in 2017 as an internal audit manager. He previously worked in the same role at rival module company Canadian Solar between 2010 and 2015.

JinkoSolar said in a statement the management shuffle is being carried out to help it comply with the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech Innovation Board’s (STAR market) business operation requirements. The company said it was preparing to list on the STAR market last October, having raised roughly US$458 million through equity financing.

JinkoSolar said in a statement it did not believe the change will have a “material impact” on business operations.

Xiande Li, JinkoSolar’s chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer, said that the incoming CFO “has extensive experience in the industry, knows JinkoSolar well, and is highly qualified to serve as our chief financial officer.”