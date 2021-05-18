Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

JinkoSolar replaces CFO ahead of STAR listing

By Edith Hancock
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

JinkoSolar replaces CFO ahead of STAR listing

News

India starts anti-dumping probe into solar cell imports from China, Thailand and Vietnam

News

India’s ReNew Power picks location for 2GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant

News

IEA: 630GW of solar to be deployed annually by 2030 to reach net-zero

News

LONGi increases wafer prices as polysilicon prices rise again

News

Extreme heat may cause energy shortfalls in California this summer as solar output falls – NERC

News

Portugal plans auction for 500MW of floating PV this September

News

ERG to invest €1.9 billion in renewables development

News

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

News

Portuguese grid operator targets €900m investment to enable renewables transition

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Robot assembly at one of JinkoSolar’s production facilities. Image: JinkoSolar

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has named Mengmeng (Pan) Li as the company’s new chief financial officer, replacing Haiyun Cao effective immediately.

Cao will continue to work as a director of the company, and will carry out his responsibilities within the module maker’s principal operating subsidiary, Jiangxi Jinko.

Li, who was appointed JinkoSolar’s director of finance earlier this year, originally joined the company in 2017 as an internal audit manager. He previously worked in the same role at rival module company Canadian Solar between 2010 and 2015.

JinkoSolar said in a statement the management shuffle is being carried out to help it comply with the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech Innovation Board’s (STAR market) business operation requirements. The company said it was preparing to list on the STAR market last October, having raised roughly US$458 million through equity financing.

JinkoSolar said in a statement it did not believe the change will have a “material impact” on business operations.

Xiande Li, JinkoSolar’s chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer, said that the incoming CFO “has extensive experience in the industry, knows JinkoSolar well, and is highly qualified to serve as our chief financial officer.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
canadian solar, jinko, jinkosolar, shanghai stock exchange, star market

Read Next

Canadian Solar invests in battery storage software company Habitat Energy

May 14, 2021
Renewable energy company and Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member Canadian Solar has invested in UK-based battery storage software company Habitat Energy.

Lightsource BP gains planning approval for 400MWdc solar system in New South Wales

May 13, 2021
Solar developer Lightsource BP has been granted planning approval to develop a 400MWdc solar farm in New South Wales Australia.
Sponsored

The technologies behind Canadian Solar’s 600W+ module range

April 27, 2021
Canadian Solar provides a detailed analysis of the technologies that are combining within its new HiKu7 and BiHiKu7 series of modules, driving power outputs beyond 600W.
PV Tech Premium

As top five module manufacturer shipments top 86GW, market consolidation looms large

April 26, 2021
LONGi’s ascent to the top of the solar module shipments league table captured headlines last week, but it also cements the view that consolidation in the sector is inevitable, with an oligarchy of majors dominating market share. Carrie Xiao assesses the prospects of those top five companies as 2021 heats up.
PV Tech Premium

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

April 20, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Canadian Solar is planning to launch its first N-type heterojunction (HJ) PV modules in the second half of 2021, PV Tech can reveal.

Photon Energy grows IPP portfolio, benefits from ‘pivotal year’ in Australia

April 19, 2021
Photon Energy has reached more than 420MWp of PV projects under development, as the Netherlands-based renewables company weathered the impacts of COVID-19 on its financial performance last year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi increases wafer prices as polysilicon prices rise again

News

Extreme heat may cause energy shortfalls in California this summer as solar output falls – NERC

News

Portugal plans auction for 500MW of floating PV this September

News

ERG to invest €1.9 billion in renewables development

News

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

News

Portuguese grid operator targets €900m investment to enable renewables transition

News

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021