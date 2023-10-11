JinkoSolar ships 52GW of modules in first three quarters of 2023

JinkoSolar’s sales in the first half of the year are slightly better than those of other SMSL members, with its 30.8GW of shipments greater than the 27GW of modules sold by Trina Solar and the 26.6GW of modules shipped by LONGi.

The company’s sales have also been dominated by its n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells, which account for 57% of the year’s total shipments to this point. TOPCon cells, and its derivative technologies, have drawn increasing interest from the solar sector in recent years due to their potential for high conversion efficiencies.

JinkoSolar’s TOPCon cells, for instance, had a conversion efficiency of 25.5% in the second quarter of this year, and the company plans to continue research into the technology, and deliver a cell with a conversion efficiency of 25.8% by the end of this year. Figures from PV Tech Research suggest that, by 2024, TOPCon cells will account for over 80% of JinkoSolar’s total cell capacity, a striking growth considering the company did not produce any such cells on a commercial scale until 2018.

The company’s investments into TOPCon could be a move to retake its position at the top of the global solar module supplier rankings, which it led between 2016 and 2019, before losing the title to LONGi in 2020. JinkoSolar plans to ship 100GW of modules in 2024, and with the company on pace to sell around 77GW of modules in 2023, its leadership will be optimistic about the growth of its TOPCon sales.