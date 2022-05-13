JinkoSolar signs maiden ESS framework for Europe with Memodo

JinkoSolar announced during Intersolar it had signed its first European ESS framework agreement with Memodo. Image: PV Tech.

JinkoSolar has signed its first European energy storage solution (ESS) framework agreement with German solar and energy storage wholesaler Memodo.

The products in the agreement include an all-in-one system, a stackable low-voltage and high-voltage storage system and a single or three-phase hybrid inverter.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ member will have its products sold exclusively by Memodo in Germany, Switzerland and Austria for 2022 and 2023.

All the power storage devices are installed with lithium iron phosphate batteries and are compatible with well-known inverters.

Frank Niendorf, general manager for Europe at JinkoSolar, said: “The distributed generation market is growing impressively in Europe, and with this exclusive collaboration with Memodo for the D-A-CH region, we will further reach our growth ambitions for both PV and ESS markets.”

Last month, while reporting on its results for the first quarter of the year, JinkoSolar raised its capacity plans once again to meet the increased European demand, with a focus on its n-type modules.

Speaking earlier this week with PV Tech at Intersolar, Niendorf said the transition to n-type was happening faster than anticipated with JinkoSolar accelerating its TOPCon production capacity.

Moreover, in April 2022 JinkoSolar claimed a new n-type cell efficiency record of 25.7% for a monocrystalline TOPCon solar cell, 0.3.