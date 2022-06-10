Subscribe
JinkoSolar to supply 1GW of bifacial Tiger Neo modules to China Datang

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

JinkoSolar to supply 1GW of bifacial Tiger Neo modules to China Datang

The Tiger Neo n-type module series was launched last year. Image: JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar has secured a deal to supply around 1GW of its bifacial Tiger Neo solar modules to power generator China Datang Corporation.

The modules will be installed at six plants from Datang in China as the company deploys the Tiger Neo n-type modules for the first time in its large-scale projects.

The size of Datang’s projects “is yet another example of how utility-scale customers have accelerated transition towards n-type product”, said JinkoSolar vice president Dany Qian.

Launched last year, the Tiger Neo range series features n-type tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology, a maximum power output of up to 620W in mass production and conversion efficiency of up to 22.3%.

Speaking to PV Tech at this year’s Intersolar Europe exhibition last month, Frank Niendorf, general manager for Europe at JinkoSolar, said the industry’s transition from PERC to n-type “will happen much faster than everybody expected, and we are fully convinced this is the future market standard”.

The Datang agreement comes after JinkoSolar secured a deal last month to supply 600MW of Tiger Neo modules to Brazilian PV distributor Aldo Solar.

JinkoSolar also announced this week it has signed a distribution agreement for its battery energy storage solutions with a Nigeria-headquartered business systems integrator.

Read Next

Global renewables capacity to double this decade but fall well short of targets: Fitch

June 9, 2022
Global renewables capacity will more than double this decade but almost every leading market will still miss deployment targets.

ReneSola eyeing EU expansion after tailwinds offset US, China travails

June 8, 2022
Solar developer ReneSola Power is looking to expand into further European markets after slowdowns in the US and China contributed to a revenue collapse in its opening quarter.

PV Tech Insights: The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention

June 7, 2022
US President Joe Biden’s decision to waive import tariffs on solar modules and other components for two years promises to thaw what had become a frozen market. PV Tech Insights will explore the next steps for US solar.
PV Tech Premium

Inside JinkoSolar’s bid to steal a TOPCon march on its PV manufacturing rivals

June 5, 2022
The solar industry’s n-type transition presents a major strategic opportunity and is one JinkoSolar is aiming to grasp with both hands. PV Tech learns how.

TOPCon, heterojunction and BIPV: The year so far in major solar module launches and innovations

June 2, 2022
PV Tech summarises the solar industry’s major module launches in 2022 so far and the cutting edge technologies on display.

PV Talks: PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico on 2022’s solar module performance trends

May 31, 2022
PV Tech speaks to PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico about the latest solar module performance trends, supply chain concerns and early TOPCon indications.

