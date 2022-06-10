JinkoSolar to supply 1GW of bifacial Tiger Neo modules to China Datang

The Tiger Neo n-type module series was launched last year. Image: JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar has secured a deal to supply around 1GW of its bifacial Tiger Neo solar modules to power generator China Datang Corporation.

The modules will be installed at six plants from Datang in China as the company deploys the Tiger Neo n-type modules for the first time in its large-scale projects.

The size of Datang’s projects “is yet another example of how utility-scale customers have accelerated transition towards n-type product”, said JinkoSolar vice president Dany Qian.

Launched last year, the Tiger Neo range series features n-type tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology, a maximum power output of up to 620W in mass production and conversion efficiency of up to 22.3%.

Speaking to PV Tech at this year’s Intersolar Europe exhibition last month, Frank Niendorf, general manager for Europe at JinkoSolar, said the industry’s transition from PERC to n-type “will happen much faster than everybody expected, and we are fully convinced this is the future market standard”.

The Datang agreement comes after JinkoSolar secured a deal last month to supply 600MW of Tiger Neo modules to Brazilian PV distributor Aldo Solar.

JinkoSolar also announced this week it has signed a distribution agreement for its battery energy storage solutions with a Nigeria-headquartered business systems integrator.