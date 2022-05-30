JinkoSolar signs 600MW n-type module supply deal

JinkoSolar released its Tiger Neo n-type series of modules last year. Image: JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar has signed a deal to supply 600MW of its n-type Tiger Neo modules to Brazilian PV distributor Aldo Solar.

With the new panels expected to be available from Aldo Solar for pre-sale as of July, the deal represents the largest contract JinkoSolar has secured for its Tiger Neo portfolio to date.

Launched last year , the series has n-type tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology, a maximum power output of up to 620W in mass production and conversion efficiency of up to 22.3%.

Making Brazil the first Latin American market to have access to the modules, the deal between JinkoSolar and Aldo Solar comes after the companies signed a 2GW module supply agreement late last year.

Aldo Solar CEO Aldo Teixeira said at the time that the partnership with Jinko will be fundamental for the distributor to reach its goal of triple-digit growth in 2022, as it looks to reach BR$6 billion (US$1.05 billion) in sales. According to Aldo, it has a 31% share of Brazil’s distributed solar market.