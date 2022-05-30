Subscribe
JinkoSolar signs 600MW n-type module supply deal

By Jules Scully
Indian solar sector facing multiple issues as tariffs edge upwards, greater bifacial adoption one solution

Polysilicon sales loss dents Maxeon’s revenue forecast-beating opening quarter

Ecoppia beset by component shortages as production of new module cleaning robot ramps up

Borrego development unit to be less capital constrained following sale, CEO says

Gamesa signs gigawatt-scale central inverter supply contract with Siemens

Borrego sells 8GW+ solar, storage development business to ECP

Better Energy, Forus partner to develop 1GW of solar PV in Finland

Solar tax credits, other financial incentives deemed critical to regionalised manufacturing growth

India adds 3GW of solar capacity in Q1 as developers stockpile PV modules

JinkoSolar released its Tiger Neo n-type series of modules last year. Image: JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar has signed a deal to supply 600MW of its n-type Tiger Neo modules to Brazilian PV distributor Aldo Solar.

With the new panels expected to be available from Aldo Solar for pre-sale as of July, the deal represents the largest contract JinkoSolar has secured for its Tiger Neo portfolio to date.

Launched last year, the series has n-type tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology, a maximum power output of up to 620W in mass production and conversion efficiency of up to 22.3%.

Making Brazil the first Latin American market to have access to the modules, the deal between JinkoSolar and Aldo Solar comes after the companies signed a 2GW module supply agreement late last year.

Aldo Solar CEO Aldo Teixeira said at the time that the partnership with Jinko will be fundamental for the distributor to reach its goal of triple-digit growth in 2022, as it looks to reach BR$6 billion (US$1.05 billion) in sales. According to Aldo, it has a 31% share of Brazil’s distributed solar market.

With research organisation BloombergNEF forecasting that Brazil is set to add 8GW of solar this year, PV Tech has explored why the market’s PV sector is about to take off and what hurdles it needs to overcome.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
aldo solar, brazil, distributed generation, distributed pv, distributor, jinkosolar, module supply, module supply deals, tiger neo, topcon

