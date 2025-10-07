Juniper Green Energy signs 70MW PPA with Tata Power

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Ankush Malik, CEO of Juniper Green Energy, said that the PPA reflects Juniper’s capability to develop and deliver renewable projects aligned with India’s goals for sustainable and reliable power.

Headquartered in Delhi NCR since October 2018, Juniper Green Energy has an operational capacity of approximately 1.45GWp as of June 2025. The company is a part of Singapore-based investment management firm AT Capital Group.

Recently, another of its subsidiaries Juniper Green Cosmic signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with public sector hydropower firm NHPC for a 250MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project, scheduled to begin supplying power in June 2027.

In July 2025, Juniper commissioned 43MWp at its Karanja plant in Maharashtra, completing the 103MWp solar component of a 129MWp hybrid project. The plant, developed through subsidiary Juniper Green Power Five Pvt Ltd, will supply power to MSEDCL.

In August 2025, Juniper Green Energy secured INR 17.39 billion (US$197 million) in debt financing from IREDA to fund its large-scale renewable project pipeline and expand operational capacity.