Juniper Green Energy signs 70MW PPA with Tata Power

Indian independent power producer (IPP) Juniper Green Energy through its subsidiary Juniper Green Sigma Eight has signed a 70MW power purchase agreement with renewable energy giant Tata Power.
The 25-year agreement covers Juniper’s 180MWp solar project in Maharashtra, paired with a 280MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project, integrating solar, wind, and battery storage, will supply power to Tata Power and is scheduled to commence operations on 22 September 2027.
Ankush Malik, CEO of Juniper Green Energy, said that the PPA reflects Juniper’s capability to develop and deliver renewable projects aligned with India’s goals for sustainable and reliable power.
Headquartered in Delhi NCR since October 2018, Juniper Green Energy has an operational capacity of approximately 1.45GWp as of June 2025. The company is a part of Singapore-based investment management firm AT Capital Group.
Recently, another of its subsidiaries Juniper Green Cosmic signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with public sector hydropower firm NHPC for a 250MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project, scheduled to begin supplying power in June 2027.
In July 2025, Juniper commissioned 43MWp at its Karanja plant in Maharashtra, completing the 103MWp solar component of a 129MWp hybrid project. The plant, developed through subsidiary Juniper Green Power Five Pvt Ltd, will supply power to MSEDCL.
In August 2025, Juniper Green Energy secured INR 17.39 billion (US$197 million) in debt financing from IREDA to fund its large-scale renewable project pipeline and expand operational capacity.