Juniper Green Energy signs 70MW PPA with Tata Power

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Econergy to acquire 155MW solar project in Romania

Juniper Green Energy signs 70MW PPA with Tata Power

Solar PV to drive 80% of global renewables growth by 2030, IEA says

OpenSolar raises US$13.1 million to advance AI platform

Doral secures offtake agreement for 430MW Texas solar-plus-storage project

Arevon powers 264MW Indiana PV portfolio with Meta PPA

Australia: Queensland solar PV power plants top the utility performance rankings

Victoria launches incentive program for C&I rooftop solar

Genesis Energy and FRV Australia dissolve solar development partnership in New Zealand

How Talon PV plans to crack America’s TOPCon solar cell challenge

A Juniper Green Energy solar project.
The 25-year agreement covers Juniper’s 180MWp solar project in Maharashtra, paired with a 280MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Image: Juniper Green Energy.

Indian independent power producer (IPP) Juniper Green Energy through its subsidiary Juniper Green Sigma Eight has signed a 70MW power purchase agreement with renewable energy giant Tata Power. 

The 25-year agreement covers Juniper’s 180MWp solar project in Maharashtra, paired with a 280MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project, integrating solar, wind, and battery storage, will supply power to Tata Power and is scheduled to commence operations on 22 September 2027. 

Ankush Malik, CEO of Juniper Green Energy, said that the PPA reflects Juniper’s capability to develop and deliver renewable projects aligned with India’s goals for sustainable and reliable power. 

Headquartered in Delhi NCR since October 2018, Juniper Green Energy has an operational capacity of approximately 1.45GWp as of June 2025. The company is a part of Singapore-based investment management firm AT Capital Group. 

Recently, another of its subsidiaries Juniper Green Cosmic signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with public sector hydropower firm NHPC for a 250MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project, scheduled to begin supplying power in June 2027. 

In July 2025, Juniper commissioned 43MWp at its Karanja plant in Maharashtra, completing the 103MWp solar component of a 129MWp hybrid project. The plant, developed through subsidiary Juniper Green Power Five Pvt Ltd, will supply power to MSEDCL. 

In August 2025, Juniper Green Energy secured INR 17.39 billion (US$197 million) in debt financing from IREDA to fund its large-scale renewable project pipeline and expand operational capacity. 

india, juniper green energy, ppa, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, tata power

Econergy's Oradea project in Romania.

Econergy to acquire 155MW solar project in Romania

October 7, 2025
Econergy will acquire 100% stake in the 155MW Ratesti solar project in Romania, further expanding its European renewable energy portfolio.
Fatih Birol speaking at COP21.

Solar PV to drive 80% of global renewables growth by 2030, IEA says

October 7, 2025
Solar PV will account for almost 80% of the 4.6TW of new renewable power expected to be added by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
A residential solar system.

OpenSolar raises US$13.1 million to advance AI platform

October 7, 2025
OpenSolar has secured US$13.1 million in equity financing from technology investors, including Titanium Ventures, Google and others.
The Ratts 1 and Heirloom projects are the first that Arevon will own and operate in Indiana. Image: Arevon

Arevon powers 264MW Indiana PV portfolio with Meta PPA

October 7, 2025
US independent power producer (IPP) Arevon has begun operations at two utility-scale solar projects in Indiana.
An image of RES Group's Emerald solar farm. Image: RES Group.

Australia: Queensland solar PV power plants top the utility performance rankings

October 7, 2025
Rystad Energy has said that Queensland’s utility-solar assets were the best-performing solar PV power plants in September 2025.
The scheme targets 57,000 high-energy-use sites responsible for nearly one-third of the region’s energy use. Image: Clean Energy Council.

Victoria launches incentive program for C&I rooftop solar

October 7, 2025
The government of Victoria, Australia, has launched the an incentive scheme to encourage businesses to install rooftop solar installations.

