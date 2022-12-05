Juwi acquires controlling stake in Italian solar PV developer

Present since 2007, Juwi has an installed capacity of 85MW in Italy and manages a pipeline of more than 350MW. Image: juwi.

German solar developer Juwi, through its Italian subsidiary Juwi Energie Rinnovabili, has acquired 70% shares in Italian developer GEMdev, consolidating its presence in Italy.

With a targeted development pipeline of 700MW within the next five years, the Italian developer focuses on greenfield solar PV projects – both conventional and agrivoltaics – in the North of Italy.

Present since 2007 in Italy, Juwi has a renewables installed capacity of 85MW in the European country and currently manages a pipeline of more than 350MW, while operating more than 30MW for its shareholders and third parties.

The German developer was among the successful companies in Italy’s seventh solar and wind renewables auction earlier this year with three solar projects of 12,2MWp total capacity.

Juwi continues to increase its presence across Europe with the recent acquisition of the Italian developer and after merging with wind developer Windwärts Energie in July to expand its renewables development in Germany and select other markets.

Daniele Moriconi, managing director of Juwi Energie Rinnovabili, said: “The Italian PV-market is probably one of the most exciting and promising markets in Europe right now as it offers many business opportunities from private PPAs to direct-wire offtakes.”

Last month, the company entered the final stages of commissioning a 36MW solar-plus-storage farm at a gold mine in Egypt, a project that was announced early last year.