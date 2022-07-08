Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Juwi merges with wind developer Windwärts Energie

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Juwi merges with wind developer Windwärts Energie

News

Canadian Solar sells 345MWp PV duo in New South Wales

News

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

News

2.2GW of solar successful in UK’s latest renewables auction

News

Solar and wind produce more electricity than nuclear for first time in US

News

‘Double world record’ for perovskite tandem solar cells claimed by EPFL, CSEM

News

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

News

SSE-backed Renewco acquires 2GW US solar, energy storage pipeline

News

LBNL discusses its role within DOE’s i2X initiative, includes acute focus on better data sharing

Featured Articles, Interviews, Long Reads

Xlinks talks tech, infrastructure and energy strategy as multi-gigawatt hybrid solar export project takes shape

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The 204MW Kozani solar project in Greece was commissioned by juwi earlier this year. Image: juwi.

German solar developer and EPC contractor juwi is joining forces with wind project developer Windwärts Energie.

The companies, both owned by German regional utility MVV Energie, have merged under the name JUWI as they plan to expand renewables deployment in Germany and select markets in other countries.

The change in the company’s organisation from juwi AG (a joint-stock company) to JUWI GmbH (a private limited company) has now been completed.

According to a press release, the merger will combine technical know-how with product development and operations experience.

“As a result of the EU Green Deal and the new climate neutrality targets set by politicians in Germany and many key international markets, the conditions for renewable energies have further improved over the past few months,” said Carsten Bovenschen, chairman of the board at JUWI.

Having installed around 1,850 solar PV projects with a total capacity of about 3,250MW, JUWI’s PV presence spans markets such as the US, Australia, Italy and Japan, among others.

The company secured a deal last year to construct a solar hybrid project at an off-grid gold mine in Egypt that will include a 36MW PV plant connected to a 7.5MW battery storage system.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
developer, epc, juwi, m&a, merger, wind

Read Next

Solar and wind produce more electricity than nuclear for first time in US

July 7, 2022
Solar and wind installations in the US generated more electricity than the country’s nuclear power plants for the first time in April.

SSE-backed Renewco acquires 2GW US solar, energy storage pipeline

July 7, 2022
Scotland-based renewables developer Renewco Power has acquired a 2GW pipeline of US-based solar and energy storage assets from Beaufort Rosemary.

Shell to build green hydrogen project in the Netherlands

July 6, 2022
Energy major Shell will start constructing a renewable hydrogen plant in the Netherlands that it said will be the largest project of its kind in Europe when operational in 2025.

Actis takes stake in Latin American renewables generator Omega Energia

July 6, 2022
Infrastructure investor Actis has acquired a stake in Latin American renewables asset owner Omega Energia as it looks to develop a pipeline of assets in the region.

Nelnet strengthens renewables division with GRNE Solar acquisition

July 5, 2022
Financial services and technology company Nelnet has acquired GRNE Solar, an EPC that designs and installs residential, commercial and utility-scale solar in the US Midwest.

First Solar to supply 2GWdc of modules to National Grid Renewables

June 23, 2022
First Solar is to supply 2GWdc of its at thin-film cadmium telluride modules to National Grid Renewables after securing a framework agreement with the developer.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind produce more electricity than nuclear for first time in US

News

How solar R&D spending hit record levels to advance a TOPCon transition

Editors' Blog, Features

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

News

Shell to build green hydrogen project in the Netherlands

News

Xlinks talks tech, infrastructure and energy strategy as multi-gigawatt hybrid solar export project takes shape

Editors' Blog, Features

Tata Power to open 4GW solar cell, module factory run by robots

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London
© Solar Media Limited 2022