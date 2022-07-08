Juwi merges with wind developer Windwärts Energie

The 204MW Kozani solar project in Greece was commissioned by juwi earlier this year. Image: juwi.

German solar developer and EPC contractor juwi is joining forces with wind project developer Windwärts Energie.

The companies, both owned by German regional utility MVV Energie, have merged under the name JUWI as they plan to expand renewables deployment in Germany and select markets in other countries.

The change in the company’s organisation from juwi AG (a joint-stock company) to JUWI GmbH (a private limited company) has now been completed.

According to a press release, the merger will combine technical know-how with product development and operations experience.

“As a result of the EU Green Deal and the new climate neutrality targets set by politicians in Germany and many key international markets, the conditions for renewable energies have further improved over the past few months,” said Carsten Bovenschen, chairman of the board at JUWI.

Having installed around 1,850 solar PV projects with a total capacity of about 3,250MW, JUWI’s PV presence spans markets such as the US, Australia, Italy and Japan, among others.

The company secured a deal last year to construct a solar hybrid project at an off-grid gold mine in Egypt that will include a 36MW PV plant connected to a 7.5MW battery storage system.