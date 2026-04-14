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Premier Energies secures 1.6GW solar cell and module supply orders

By Shreeyashi Ojha
April 14, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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Image: Premier Energies.
The supply orders are scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2028. Image: Premier Energies.

Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies is set to supply 1.6GW of solar cells and modules in the fourth quarter of 2026, under contracts valued at INR25.77 billion (US$276 million). 

According to Premier, the orders have been placed by undisclosed independent power producers (IPPs) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, with delivery scheduled between 2027 and 2028. 

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The orders reflect the company’s changing product mix, with a shift from passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) technology to tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), the company told PV Tech. 

“This robust order inflow underscores the trust placed by our customers in our manufacturing capabilities and technology roadmap. As India accelerates renewable energy deployment under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, we remain focused on delivering high-quality solar solutions at scale,” said Chiranjeev Saluja, managing director, Premier Energies.  

The New Delhi-based manufacturer is advancing towards fully integrated manufacturing across ingots, wafers, cells and modules, while expanding into battery storage and inverter production. Its growing order book reflects increasing scale, with module capacity recently expanded to 11.1GW and cell capacity set to reach 10.6GW by September 2026.

Recently, Premier commissioned a 5.6GW solar module manufacturing facility in Seetharampur, Telangana. Spread across 75 acres, the facility can produce four G12R zero busbar (0BB) TOPCon modules every 16 seconds, the company said.

Additionally, the firm launched India’s first 0BB TOPCon solar cell, marking a move away from the conventional 10BB and 16BB designs commonly used in the industry.  

In October 2025, Premier bolstered its solar supply chain by acquiring a 51% stake in transformer manufacturer Transcon and inverter maker KSolare Energy. The company invested INR5 billion (US$57 million) in Transcon and INR1.7 billion (US$19 million) in KSolare alongside Syrma SGS Technology, reinforcing its footprint across the solar manufacturing and power electronics value chain.  

Meanwhile, the company commissioned a 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing line at Fab City, Hyderabad, Telangana, in June 2025. The facility is designed to deliver over 25% cell efficiency using a 16BB design to enhance power output. 

india, premier energies, pv modules, pv power plants, solar cell, solar module, solar pv, supply agreements

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