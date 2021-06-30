Solar Media
Kearsarge brings online US$130m worth of solar and storage projects in New England

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

A solar project from Kearsarge atop a landfill site. Image: Kearsarge Energy.

US renewables developer and asset owner Kearsarge Energy has commissioned US$130 million of solar and energy storage plants across Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Consisting of 11 individual projects with a combined capacity of 34MW, the portfolio will be owned and operated by Kearsarge for the long term.

The developments include a landfill in the city of Haverhill that has been transformed under the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) programme to include 2.8MWac of PV generation paired with 2MWac of battery storage on 12 acres of under utilised land.

Another installation in Tiverton, Rhode Island, features a PV project with a capacity of almost 3MWdc that was designed to provide a habitat for local wildlife and to accommodate a herd of sheep and pollinators.

With the 11 plants now operational, Kearsarge Energy managing partner Andrew Bernstein said the company is looking to develop and construct 250MW of projects over 2021-2022 and expand into Maine, New Hampshire, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland. 

Under Massachusetts’ SMART programme, solar projects owners in the state receive fixed rate payments for the solar energy they produce based on the kilowatt-hours of power produced. The state last year doubled its solar target under the initiative from 1.6GW to 3.2GW.

With Massachusetts committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2050, the state’s governor earlier this year signed legislation that mandates more renewable resources for utilities and relaxes the net metering thresholds for solar PV.

battery energy storage, Kearsarge Energy, landfill, massachusetts, new england, rhode island

Read Next

Investor Partners Group acquires community solar and storage developer Dimension

June 29, 2021
Investment firm Partners Group has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Dimension Renewable Energy, a US-based distributed energy platform focused on community solar and battery storage.

Shell, JTC to explore utility-scale solar in Singapore

June 17, 2021
Shell has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Singaporean development agency JTC to explore the development of a new solar farm on the Semakau landfill to the south of Singapore.
PV Tech Premium

Solar’s role in tackling South Africa’s energy crisis

June 12, 2021
With South Africa faced with ongoing power cuts, Jules Scully explores the how solar PV can help decarbonise the country’s coal-heavy grid while providing energy security.

Construction underway at solar duo totalling 600MW in Texas and Ohio

May 24, 2021
The construction of two US solar projects totalling 600MW, including one paired with 50MW of energy storage, has started this month, developer Hecate Energy has announced.

European Energy enters US market with plans for 300MW PV plant in Texas

March 31, 2021
Danish renewables developer European Energy is expanding its operations into the US market, announcing plans for a 300MW solar project in Texas.

Massachusetts governor signs climate bill

March 29, 2021
Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker signed a state climate bill on Friday that creates benchmarks for the adoption of solar power technologies.

