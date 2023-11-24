Lightsource bp invites small businesses to apply for new European solar PPA

“This an exciting opportunity to spread the benefits of solar to a wider group of beneficiaries,” said Zosia Riesner, director of power markets at Lightsource bp. “We’ve seen some of the world’s largest businesses using PPAs to benefit from the affordable and predictable pricing of renewables while supporting the energy transition’s continuing momentum.”

PPAs are nothing new in the renewable energy sector, and can provide easy access to clean energy for companies in other industries. However, the increased popularity of such deals has driven the price of PPAs in Europe to an all-time high, reaching a new peak of €76.84 (US$82.4)/MWh in the fourth quarter of last year.

Should the initiative be realised as Lightsource bp intends, it could help smaller companies, with less available funds and lower energy demands, access solar power. While the company did not announce which groups would be eligible to participate in the PPA, it noted that it intends for “buyers with lower electricity demand” to express interest in the programme.

However, question remain as to the efficacy of the programme in opening up access to solar power, with the obvious criticism that agreeing to a PPA with Lightsource bp will only provide access to the company’s solar projects, rather than solar power more broadly. Lightsource bp has invested considerably in new solar power generation this year, including a 135MW project in the US state of Arkansas, and the company’s commitment to new PPA deals could encourage other solar developers to follow this precedent.