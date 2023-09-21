Lightsource bp signs corporate PPA with Microsoft for Polish PV

Lightsource bp did not confirm the exact location or completion date of the project.

“Solar power has a huge role to play in Poland’s energy transition and in the two years since Lightsource bp began work in Poland, our team has built up a significant 2.5GW pipeline of solar opportunities”, said the CEO of Europe and APAC of Lightsource bp, Kareen Boutonnat.

“This contract with Microsoft is a blueprint for Poland’s renewable future and supports our goal to support the decarbonisation of Poland’s growing economy.”

Indeed, Poland is a quickly emerging market for European solar PV – PV Tech Premium analysed this rise in a two-part feature earlier this year.

Last month, Lightsource bp sold a 118MW Greek PV portfolio to HELLENiQ, a Greek renewables developer.

Microsoft is one of the largest corporate solar PPA beneficiaries in the world; it has a number of agreements in place in the US, as well as in India and Europe. Notably, earlier this year the company signed a deal with Korean-owned solar manufacturer Qcells for 2.5GW worth of its US-produced solar modules, which Microsoft would then offtake the power from once they are installed at a solar farm. The two companies said that this deal was the first of its kind, where a power offtaker made a deal with a component supplier to support both upstream and downstream investment.

