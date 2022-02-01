Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Record 31.1GW of corporate clean energy PPAs signed in 2021 amid surge in activity from tech firms

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Record 31.1GW of corporate clean energy PPAs signed in 2021 amid surge in activity from tech firms

News

Italy awards 975MW of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

News

Con Edison proposes 2023 rate increase to fund 200MW solar PV project, four battery storage systems

News

Which PV manufacturers will really drive n-type industry adoption?

Editors' Blog, Features

NextEnergy Capital raises US$900m for OECD solar PV projects, targets 2.5GW of final capacity

News

Voltalia’s electricity production reaches new high as installed solar capacity jumps 25%

News

Wacker Chemie almost doubles polysilicon sales, massively raising its earnings

News

What’s holding back South Africa’s solar PV sector from realising full market potential?

Editors' Blog, Features

Bifacial exemption set to remain under new US Section 201 tariffs, reports suggest

News

Mytilineos solar and storage investments at ‘full speed’ after EPC growth

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A solar farm from Amazon in Virginia. Image: Amazon.

A record 31.1GW of clean energy was bought by corporations through power purchase agreements (PPAs) last year, with technology companies once again the largest buyers, according to research firm BloombergNEF (BNEF).

Representing a 24% jump on the previous year’s record of 25.1GW, 2021’s clean energy PPA figures were underpinned by a rise in activity from the largest tech companies, which collectively signed more than half of the deals.

Amazon was the biggest buyer globally for the second year in a row, announcing 44 offsite PPAs in nine countries, totalling 6.2GW. The company said in December it was investing in a host of PV plants in the US and Europe, having signed its first renewables PPA in Japan earlier in the year.

Amazon’s total clean energy PPA capacity is now 13.9GW, making its renewables portfolio the 12th largest globally among all types of companies, just ahead of French utility EDF, according to BNEF.

Announcing its largest-ever renewables PPA deal in July, Microsoft has the next biggest clean energy PPA capacity among corporates, at 8.9GW. It is followed by Meta (formerly Facebook), with 8GW, which last year signed a virtual PPA to procure power from a floating solar project in Singapore.

“The clean energy portfolios of big tech companies now rival those of the world’s biggest utilities,” said BNEF senior associate Helen Dewhurst, adding that the steep increase in tech firms’ clean energy volumes purchased reflects mounting pressure from investors urging them to decarbonise.

Clean energy contracts were publicly announced by more than 137 corporations in 32 countries in 2021, BNEF’s 1H 2022 Corporate Energy Market Outlook reveals, with total signed volumes equivalent to more than 10% of all the renewables capacity added globally last year.

On the other side of the equation, AES sold more clean energy to corporations than any other developer globally, at just under 3GW, according to BNEF. Engie signed more than 2.1GW of PPAs, while Orsted (1.3GW), Vattenfall (800MW) and NextEra (700MW) were also said to have big years.

By geography, the Americas accounted for two-thirds of clean energy PPA activity in 2021, with 20.3GW of deals announced, 17GW of which were in the US. BNEF said that while virtual PPAs continue to dominate the US market, with 12GW of deals, green tariffs with regulated utilities also experienced a record year, at 3.2GW.

Europe, meanwhile, saw a record 8.7GW of deals announced, with big years from Spain and the Nordics. This uptick was despite PPA prices rising towards the end of the year in response to the continent’s deepening energy crisis

With some developers in Europe looking to capture high wholesale prices, this has led to suggestions that the market is currently undergoing a shift in the balance of power to the seller side.

In Asia, just 2GW of clean energy PPAs were announced last year, according to BNEF, but both China and Japan saw record clean energy certificate issuances, while legislation for a corporate PPA model in South Korea was introduced in October.

Corporate sustainability commitments are a driving force behind clean energy purchases globally, BNEF said, with 67 companies setting a RE100 target in 2021, pledging to offset 100% of their electricity demand with clean energy, bringing the campaign to 355 members.

BNEF head of sustainability research Kyle Harrison said: “More corporations are making new sustainability commitments, costs for renewables are plummeting and regulators around the world are slowly coming around to the fact that clean energy might be a silver bullet in the decarbonisation of the private sector.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
aes, amazon, bloombergnef, bnef, corporate offtaker, corporate ppas, decarbonisation, meta, microsoft, nextera energy, orsted, ppas, vattenfall

Read Next

Global renewables investment reaches new high in 2021 but rapid ramp-up needed

January 28, 2022
Global investment in renewables rose to new heights in 2021 as solar and wind deployment surged, but total energy transition expenditure needs to triple in the coming years to get on track for net zero, according to new research from BloombergNEF.

NextEra Energy CEO: Build Back Better is an ‘accelerator, not something that we would need’

January 26, 2022
The CEO of US utility NextEra Energy has said that while he thinks it is “more likely than not” that the clean energy piece of the country's Build Back Better (BBB) bill gets acted on this year, the company doesn’t need policy support included in the legislation to achieve its targets.

Regulators pave the way for solar-storage projects to replace coal plant in Nevada

January 25, 2022
Regulators in Nevada have paved the way for two solar-storage hybrid projects to replace a legacy coal power plant in the US state, approving their sale to utility NV Energy.
PV Tech Premium

Solar industry has responsibility to keep sites in agricultural production, says Silicon Ranch CCO

January 14, 2022
Raising more than US$1 billion in equity capital in the past year, US independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch is looking to expand its model of developing, owning and operating large-scale PV plants while maintaining a strategy of co-locating projects with regenerative agriculture.
PV Tech Premium

‘Red-hot’ distributed generation in Brazil ‘going into overdrive’ as new laws announced

January 11, 2022
PV Tech Premium speaks with analysts and experts on the Brazilian solar market to discuss the country's long-awaited new net metering laws

Utility Appalachian Power seeking 294MW of PV in short-term decarbonisation plan

January 5, 2022
US utility Appalachian Power has unveiled plans to acquire or contract for nearly 300MW of solar PV over the next three years as it transitions towards net zero status by 2050.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Bifacial exemption set to remain under new US Section 201 tariffs, reports suggest

News

Which PV manufacturers will really drive n-type industry adoption?

Editors' Blog, Features

Italy awards 975MW of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

News

Mytilineos solar and storage investments at ‘full speed’ after EPC growth

News

LONGi increases wafer prices by 4% as hopes of falling costs fade

News

NextEnergy Capital raises US$900m for OECD solar PV projects, targets 2.5GW of final capacity

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021