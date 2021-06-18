Lightsource BP’s latest acquisition brings Spanish pipeline to 3GW

Lightsource BP is making substantial investments in its Spanish pipeline. Image: Lightsource BP

Lightsource BP has added 703MW to its Spanish pipeline through the acquisition of projects from Grupo Jorge, bringing its total pipeline in Spain to 3GW.

The acquisition consists of three Aragon-based projects, which Lightsource BP will start construction on next year. Two projects in Zaragoza have a capacity of 292MW and 130MW, while the third in Huesca province will generate 281MW.

The deal reinforces the company’s presence in the northern Spanish region, with around 1.1GW of projects in development, construction and operation in Aragon.

Lightsource BP’s Spanish team have grown a 2.6GW portfolio in less than six months through strategic partnerships, with 400MW either built or in construction.

Furthermore, the company hopes to bring an additional 148.5MW into construction this year. “We look forward to increasing our investments and activities across the region,” said Fernando Roger, Lightsource BP country head for Spain.

Lightsource BP recently announced a €900 million investment in a 1.35GW pipeline in Portugal and has secured a 640MW co-development in Greece.