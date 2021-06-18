Solar Media
News

Lightsource BP's latest acquisition brings Spanish pipeline to 3GW

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Europe

Latest

Lightsource BP’s latest acquisition brings Spanish pipeline to 3GW

News

Diode Ventures announces financial close of utility-scale solar farm in Texas

News

AES Indiana’s 195MW project acquisition approved by regulator

News

Why performance ratio metrics are a thing of the past

Features, Guest Blog

Shell, JTC to explore utility-scale solar in Singapore

News

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Editors' Blog, Features

Berkeley Energy raises €130 million for second African Energy Fund

News

US ROUND-UP: Sunnova lauds new securitisation, US Air Force Base to receive solar install

News

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

News

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

News
Lightsource BP is making substantial investments in its Spanish pipeline. Image: Lightsource BP

Lightsource BP has added 703MW to its Spanish pipeline through the acquisition of projects from Grupo Jorge, bringing its total pipeline in Spain to 3GW.

The acquisition consists of three Aragon-based projects, which Lightsource BP will start construction on next year. Two projects in Zaragoza have a capacity of 292MW and 130MW, while the third in Huesca province will generate 281MW.

The deal reinforces the company’s presence in the northern Spanish region, with around 1.1GW of projects in development, construction and operation in Aragon.

Lightsource BP’s Spanish team have grown a 2.6GW portfolio in less than six months through strategic partnerships, with 400MW either built or in construction.

Furthermore, the company hopes to bring an additional 148.5MW into construction this year. “We look forward to increasing our investments and activities across the region,” said Fernando Roger, Lightsource BP country head for Spain.

Lightsource BP recently announced a  €900 million investment in a 1.35GW pipeline in Portugal and has secured a 640MW co-development in Greece.

grupo jorge, lightsource bp, spain

