Linton Crystal Technologies invests US$10 million in solar manufacturing equipment line in the US

Linton Crystal manufacturing centre will include machines to produce solar ingots and wafers. Image: Trina Solar.

Solar equipment manufacturer Linton Crystal Technologies (LCT) has made an initial investment of US$10 million to build a solar manufacturing equipment facility in the US.

By the end of the first year, the new facility will establish a demonstration line and build 1-2GW of annual production capacity.

LCT plans to start breaking ground in Q2 2023 and the new manufacturing centre will include Czochralski furnaces for monocrystalline silicon ingots, both semiconductor and solar grade and machines to produce solar ingots and wafers, including wire saws and polishing equipment.

The Rochester-headquartered (NY) company is working on securing a site as soon as possible with plans for future expansion to satisfy international demand.

Todd Barnum, president and CEO of Linton Crystal Technologies, said: “The IRA and CHIPS Act have created the pathway for manufacturing investment to fulfill the need for US-made products. We’re going to meet that demand and we have the expertise to scale rapidly.”