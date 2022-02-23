Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

LONGi 4GW Taizhou cell project set to start operations in August

By Carrie Xiao
Cell Processing, Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

LONGi 4GW Taizhou cell project set to start operations in August

News

Gigawatts of solar, wind earmarked for powering Texas green hydrogen hub

News

Neoen boosted by PV project commissioning but low irradiation in Australia dampens performance

News

Azure Power hails ‘substantial savings’ after refinancing 600MW PV project

News

Iberdrola reports 20% year-on-year profit growth as it meets 2022 target early, installs 3.5GW of renewables in 2021

News

Worley, ABB and IBM partner to offer energy firms green hydrogen solutions

News

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

News

Inovateus Solar receives capital investment to expand its solar development and EPC services

News

Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

News

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
LONGi Solar’s module shipments for 2020 reached a record 24.53GW. Image: LONGi Solar.

Leading solar manufacturer LONGi is to add another 4GW of cell manufacturing capacity later this year, diverting funds previously earmarked for a separate cell production plant.

Earlier this week LONGi confirmed it is to redirect around RMB1.2 billion (US$160 million) of capital initially raised in 2018 to finance a 3GW cell project in Ningxia, China, with just over RMB1 billion of that financing now set to fund the development of a 4GW cell project in Taizhou.

The remaining RMB194 million is to be used to bolster the manufacturer’s working capital.

LONGi said it had made the switch after an assessment of the company’s “strategic and operational needs”, stressing the change was a more optimal use of internal resource.

The Ningxia project is expected to come onstream in August 2022.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
cell manufacturing, financing, longi, manufacturing, upstream

Read Next

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

February 23, 2022
LG Electronics has confirmed it is to exit the solar module manufacturing business.

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

February 22, 2022
Solar manufacturer LONGi Solar has increased prices for its range of PV wafers, sending them to four-month highs amidst ongoing spikes in the polysilicon price.

India’s PLI scheme to add 40GW of cell and module capacity when coupled with BCD – ICRA rating agency

February 22, 2022
India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is expected to add up to 40GW of additional cell and module manufacturing capacity in the country as it operates in tandem with the country’s upcoming Basic Customs Duty (BCD), according to Indian rating agency ICRA, a Moody's Investors Service company.

Tongwei warns of tight materials supply amidst revenue jump

February 21, 2022
Tongwei has warned of ongoing tight supply of solar PV materials after recording a jump in 2021 revenue in excess of 50%.

Econergy bags funding to progress renewables pipeline in Romania, Poland

February 21, 2022
Renewables investor and developer Econergy has secured more than €200 million (US$227 million) through two joint ventures (JVs) to support the construction of part of its project pipeline in Eastern Europe.

AMPYR Solar Europe closes US$455m loan facility to fund 2GW+ of solar PV in Europe

February 17, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) AMPYR Solar Europe (ASE) has closed a €400 million (US$455 million) loan facility with CarVal Investors that it will use to develop more than 2GW of solar PV across Europe by 2025.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

News

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Tongwei warns of tight materials supply amidst revenue jump

News

Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

News

Italy’s new policy proposals for solar sector ‘a waste of money’, trade body says

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
April 6, 2022
This is a Virtual Conference
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off

Valid until 24 Feb 2022. New subscribers only.