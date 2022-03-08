Solar Media
News

LONGi increases wafers prices for third time in six week as Tongwei also ups the cost of its cells

By Sean Rai-Roche
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Materials
Central & East Asia

Latest

LONGi increases wafers prices for third time in six week as Tongwei also ups the cost of its cells

News

Sonnedix acquires Sun Power Energy, taking on 1GW Poland pipeline

News

UL, NREL unveil DERs cybersecurity report, call for industry standards to protect against threats

News

Florida lawmakers vote to phase out rooftop solar net metering

News

Solar developers, asset owners and financiers bracing for impact of Ukraine conflict

News

Ares Management invests up to US$600m in SB Energy

News

‘It will allow us to stop bleeding’: Canadian PV manufacturer Heliene on USMCA ruling

News

Macquarie-led consortium acquires French IPP Reden Solar for US$2.7bn

News

DSD bags US$200m investment to support C&I solar pipeline

News

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast again, flags impact of global chip shortage

News
Both LONGi and Tongwei will be feeling the impact of polysilicon prices, which have increased it recent weeks. Image: LONGi.

LONGi solar has increased its wafer prices for the third time in less than six weeks as a four-month high in wafer prices continues, while Tongwei solar has also pushed up the price of its 182mm and 210mm solar cells.

Wafers prices have increased by well over 10% since the start of 2022 and are on par with early December 2021 when polysilicon production was disrupted by energy constraints in China, causing price increases to cascade down the supply chain.

Yesterday (7 March) LONGi increased the price of its P type M10 165μm mono wafer (182/247mm) by RMB0.2 (US$0.03c) to RMB6.50, up from RMB6.20 and representing nearly a 5% increase on the previous price.

The new price comes in just under the average price for the wafer quoted on PV InfoLink, which was RMB6.52.  

It is the third time in six weeks LONGi has raised its wafer prices – the other two times were on 22 February and 27 January – and sees wafer prices continue to rise amid a four-month high.

While LONGi did not state the reason for the increase in wafer prices, the average spot price for polysilicon has risen over the past few months. According to PV InfoLink data, the average price for polysilicon has gone from to RMB230/kg in the first two weeks of January 2022 to RMB242/kg today.   

PV Price Watch has been tracking the progress of key PV components and material prices for the past six months and has written in greater detail about last month’s wafer price hike, drawing on conversations with analysts and executives to explore what is driving the increases.

Meanwhile, Tongwei today increased the prices of its mono PERC cell line. Its 210mm (160μm) cell now costs RMB1.16/w (US$0.18c/w), up from RMB1.12/w in October, an increase of 3.6%. And its 182mm (160μm) cell was up RMB0.03/w to RMB1.15/w, a 2.6% increase.

Again, these fall close to estimates set by PV InfoLink which put 210mm (160μm) cells at a high price of RMB1.16, while 182mm (160μm) were at a high of RMB1.145.

In February, Tongwei warned of ongoing tight supply of solar PV materials after high-purity silicon remained in short supply, causing sustained prices increases.

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
cells, china, longi solar, polysilicon pricing, solar cell, tongwei, wafer manufacturing, wafer prices, wafers

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices keep rising, now up to 14.4% higher than start of 2022

March 2, 2022
Solar wafer prices have continued rise this week, with the latest pricing indications in China contributing towards a price increases of between 10.8 – 14.4% since the start of the year.

Polysilicon production costs, wafer factory utilisation rates weigh down Daqo Q4 performance

February 28, 2022
Daqo New Energy recorded a dent to its quarterly revenues and margin in Q4 2021 after production costs spiralled and sales fell against a slide in demand.

Daqo ‘sold out’ of polysilicon for 2022 after new 30,000MT deal

February 28, 2022
Polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy’s has signed a long-term supply agreement for high-purity mono-grade polysilicon for a total amount of 30,000MT between 2022 and end of 2026, essentially selling out its inventory for this year.

Upstream manufacturing ‘of paramount necessity’ for India’s solar sector, report says

February 24, 2022
India must scale up investment in the large-scale domestic manufacture of upstream PV products to avoid the risk of logistics and commodity price fluctuations posed by its current high levels of solar imports, new research has suggested.

China expected to add up to 99GW of solar PV every year through 2025, Europe now its largest export market

February 23, 2022
China is expected to add 83 – 99GW of PV capacity every year from 2022 to 2025, while Europe is now its largest export market for solar products, according to a China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) report on the outlook for the PV industry over the next few years.

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

February 22, 2022
Solar manufacturer LONGi Solar has increased prices for its range of PV wafers, sending them to four-month highs amidst ongoing spikes in the polysilicon price.

