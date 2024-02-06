Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

LONGi supplies 574MWp of modules to Spanish projects

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The modules will be deployed in five projects in Spain. Image: LONGi Solar.

Major Chinese solar manufacturer LONGi has signed an agreement with Spanish power company Naturgy to offer 574MWp of modules.

Under the agreement, LONGi will deliver one million modules from its Hi-MO 5 series, featuring monocrystalline passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) cells. The bifacial modules feature an efficiency rate of 21.3%, along with the company’s gallium-doped technology which is designed to reduce light-induced degradation and extend the modules’ long-term power generation capabilities.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The modules will be deployed in five projects in the regions of Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Andalusia in Spain.

“LONGi’s solar technology offers us an exceptionally efficient and durable performance. This is a key factor in building out Spanish photovoltaics and competing with traditional power sources,” said Jorge Barredo, managing director of renewables, new business and innovation at Naturgy.

Last month, LONGi signed another an agreement to supply modules to Europe. Solar company Nofar Energy Romania will procure 576MW of PV modules for a project that is expected to be under construction in 2024 and operational in 2025.

The agreement pertains to its bifacial Hi-MO 7 modules. The module is based on hybrid passivated dual-junction cell technology and features a mass production power of 610W and a conversion efficiency of 22.6%, according to information on the company’s website.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
china, hi-mo 5, longi, naturgy, perc, spain

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024