LONGi supplies 574MWp of modules to Spanish projects

The modules will be deployed in five projects in the regions of Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Andalusia in Spain.

“LONGi’s solar technology offers us an exceptionally efficient and durable performance. This is a key factor in building out Spanish photovoltaics and competing with traditional power sources,” said Jorge Barredo, managing director of renewables, new business and innovation at Naturgy.

Last month, LONGi signed another an agreement to supply modules to Europe. Solar company Nofar Energy Romania will procure 576MW of PV modules for a project that is expected to be under construction in 2024 and operational in 2025.

The agreement pertains to its bifacial Hi-MO 7 modules. The module is based on hybrid passivated dual-junction cell technology and features a mass production power of 610W and a conversion efficiency of 22.6%, according to information on the company’s website.