Major solar tracker firms commit to 210mm modules with new compatibility approvals

Four new approvals this year add to growing list of 210mm-compatible products as solar industry adopts large-area modules.

Eight of the world’s largest solar tracker providers have now approved products compatible with large-area PV modules featuring cell sizes of up to 210mm.

Four manufacturers have issued new compatibility approvals so far this year, including the likes of Array Technologies, GameChange Solar, PV Hardware and Soltec, adding to existing compatibility approvals from Arctech, Ideematec, Nextracker and Trina Solar.

A complete list of tracking products approved for use with 210mm modules is included below.

Company Product Approval date Arctech Skyline/Skysmart II Q1 2020 Array Technologies DuraTrack HZ v3 Q1 2021 GameChange Solar Genius Tracker 1P/Genius Tracker 2P Q1 2021 Ideematech H4 Plus Q3 2020 Nextracker Nextracker products Q4 2020 PV Hardware Independent row Monoline (all versions 1V, 3H and 2V); Multi-row: Axone, Axone Duo) Q1 2021 Soltec SF7/SF8 Q1 2021 Trina Solar TrinaTracker Vanguard/Agile Q2 2020

The introduction of large-area solar modules has presented numerous benefits to developers, but equally it has posed challenges for existing hardware to comply with both the physical size and electrical differences compared to modules already on the market.

As a result, manufacturers of 210mm modules have launched various drives in order to both standardise manufacturing sizes and ensure ample supply of other components.

In November 2020, a consortium of wafer, cell and module manufacturers proposed a set of industry-wide product sizes in order to deliver the “best possible scale” for the solar industry.

Earlier this month inverter manufacturers including Sungrow, Huawei, Sineng Electric, SMA, GoodWe, Ginlong and KSTAR confirmed that 210mm-compatible inverters were to be rolled out, with mass production due to start next month.