News

Major solar tracker firms commit to 210mm modules with new compatibility approvals

By Liam Stoker
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Major solar tracker firms commit to 210mm modules with new compatibility approvals

News

Oil major Eni to acquire 140MW of Spanish solar from X-Elio

News

Poland’s ‘dynamic’ solar sector on track to beat new deployment targets, say trade bodies

News

Mainstream Renewable Power to explore green hydrogen with Chilean wind and solar projects

News

Mosaic teams up with Freedom Forever in ‘win-win’ partnership

News

Acciona announces green hydrogen joint venture for Spain and Portugal

News

COP26 will ‘push momentum’ on PPA market

News

JinkoSolar signs 59GW solar glass supply deal with Flat Glass Group

News

How Texas solar helped meet winter storm challenges, and could go even further

Editors' Blog, Features

SunPower increases revenue 2.9% in transformational year

News
Four new approvals this year add to growing list of 210mm-compatible products as solar industry adopts large-area modules.

Eight of the world’s largest solar tracker providers have now approved products compatible with large-area PV modules featuring cell sizes of up to 210mm.

Four manufacturers have issued new compatibility approvals so far this year, including the likes of Array Technologies, GameChange Solar, PV Hardware and Soltec, adding to existing compatibility approvals from Arctech, Ideematec, Nextracker and Trina Solar.

A complete list of tracking products approved for use with 210mm modules is included below.

CompanyProductApproval date
ArctechSkyline/Skysmart IIQ1 2020
Array TechnologiesDuraTrack HZ v3Q1 2021
GameChange SolarGenius Tracker 1P/Genius Tracker 2PQ1 2021
IdeematechH4 PlusQ3 2020
NextrackerNextracker productsQ4 2020
PV HardwareIndependent row Monoline (all versions 1V, 3H and 2V); Multi-row: Axone, Axone Duo)Q1 2021
SoltecSF7/SF8Q1 2021
Trina SolarTrinaTracker Vanguard/AgileQ2 2020

The introduction of large-area solar modules has presented numerous benefits to developers, but equally it has posed challenges for existing hardware to comply with both the physical size and electrical differences compared to modules already on the market.

As a result, manufacturers of 210mm modules have launched various drives in order to both standardise manufacturing sizes and ensure ample supply of other components.

In November 2020, a consortium of wafer, cell and module manufacturers proposed a set of industry-wide product sizes in order to deliver the “best possible scale” for the solar industry.

Earlier this month inverter manufacturers including Sungrow, Huawei, Sineng Electric, SMA, GoodWe, Ginlong and KSTAR confirmed that 210mm-compatible inverters were to be rolled out, with mass production due to start next month.

