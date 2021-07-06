Solar Media
Masdar invests US$174m in a 200MW farm in Armenia

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Central & East Asia

Masdar invests US$174m in a 200MW farm in Armenia

Applus+ acquires solar consulting and engineering firm Enertis

Acciona Energía shares up 7% on market debut, Greenvolt eyes solar expansion with IPO

Lithuania’s COVID recovery plan earmarks €242m for renewables

EQT acquires solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables

Solar bodies pile pressure on Italian government to simplify permit process

Beyond PR: New solar PV performance metrics for advanced technologies

Residential and large-scale solar transforming how Australia’s energy market operates, says regulator

Tongwei doubles polysilicon pipeline capacity with 200,000MT facility plans

TNB launches Vantage – a new company focused on UK and European renewables

A solar project from Masdar in Mauritania. Image: Masdar.

United Arab Emirates developer Masdar has won a bid to develop a 200MW solar farm in Armenia with an investment of US$174 million.

Located in the Talin and Dashtadem regions of Armenia, the plant will be constructed on a design, finance, build, own, and operate (DFBOO) basis. The project company will be owned by Masdar, with 85% control, and the Armenian National Interest Fund (ANIF), with 15%.

The Armenian government put the rights to the project out to international tender after Masdar made an initial offer of $0,0299/kWh in December 2019. Following a competitive process, Masdar lowered the price to $0,0290/kWh.

Built over 500 hectares, the plant is one part of a joint “Joint Development Agreement” signed by Masdar and ANIF in November 2019 to develop 400MW of energy capacity in Armenia.

Masdar “looks forward to exploring more opportunities in Armenia, which has great potential for further developing its clean energy infrastructure,” said Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

“This is by far the largest single foreign investment in green energy in the region and the second largest foreign direct investment in the history of modern Armenia,” added ANIF CEO David Papazian.

Masdar has recently won the rights to solar projects in Iraq (2GW) and Uzbekistan (457MW) and is looking to expand into the Southeast Asian market.

Masdar secures deal to develop at least 2GW of solar in Iraq

June 25, 2021
Abu Dhabi-based renewables company Masdar has signed an agreement to develop solar projects in Iraq with a minimum total capacity of 2GW.

Masdar expands presence in Uzbekistan with 457MW solar tender win

June 3, 2021
Abu Dhabi-based Masdar has won a tender to build a 457MW solar plant in Uzbekistan, taking the developer’s awarded PV capacity through the country’s tenders to almost 1GW.

Masdar awarded two solar projects in Uzbekistan totalling 440MW

May 21, 2021
Abu Dhabi-based Masdar has secured the rights to develop two solar projects in Uzbekistan that will have a combined capacity of 440MW.

Total Eren lands €87.4 million financing for 100MW solar project in Uzbekistan

May 10, 2021
Tutly Solar, French energy giant Total Eren’s subsidiary in Uzbekistan, has been awarded an €87.4 million US$106.32 million) loan package to develop a utility-scale solar PV system in the country.

Masdar and EDF start construction work on 300MW solar plant in Saudi Arabia

April 12, 2021
A consortium between Abu Dhabi-based Masdar, EDF Renewables and Nesma Holding Company has broken ground on a 300MW PV project in Saudi Arabia.

Masdar and Ethiopia sign agreement to develop 500MW of solar

March 16, 2021
Abu Dhabi-based renewables company Masdar is continuing its international expansion with new plans to develop 500MW of solar in Ethiopia through a partnership with the country’s government.

