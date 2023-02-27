Masdar’s subsidiary Baynouna Solar Energy Company inaugurates 200MW Jordanian project

The Baynouna Solar Park can produce over 560GWh of energy annually. Image: Masdar

The joint venture of UAE-owned renewables company Masdar and Finnish investment and asset management group Taaleri, the Baynouna Solar Energy Company, has announced the inauguration of a 200MW solar park in Jordan.

Developed through a power purchase agreement (PPA) between Masdar and Jordan’s state electricity provider, the National Electric Power Company, the Baynouna Solar Park can produce over 560GWh of energy annually. Financial institutions that supported the Baynouna project include the International Finance Corporation, the OPEC Fund for International Development, the KfW Group’s DEG, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Claimed to be the largest clean energy project in Jordan, the Solar Park adds to the already-operational 117MW Tafila Wind Farm and means that Jordan now produces 29% of its electricity from renewable sources. The country aims to increase that to 50% by the end of the decade.

The Tafila Wind Farm was completed in 2015 and claimed to be the first utility-scale wind project in the Middle East.

“In partnership with the Jordanian government, the Baynouna Solar Park will contribute to Jordan’s climate targets, provide access to clean energy, create jobs and ensure economic growth,” said Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE minister of industry and advanced technology and chairman of Masdar.

In November 2022, Masdar signed a memorandum of understanding with the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to explore the development of a further 2GW of renewable energy projects in the country.