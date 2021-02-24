Maxeon Solar gets new CFO soon after IPO

On March 15, 2021 Kai Strohbecke will be joining Maxeon Solar Technologies to serve as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), officially assuming the CFO role following Maxeon’s filing of its annual report.

Reporting directly to CEO Jeff Waters, Strohbecke succeeds Joanne Solomon, who plans to retire after a short transition of duties through May 31, 2021.

Strohbecke was until recently vice president finance and global operations controller at computing firm Micron Technology. Prior to moving to Singapore in 2013, he served for ten years as CFO at Inotera Memories, an entity acquired by Micron in 2016.

Solomon will oversee Maxeon Solar’s first full year financial results on March 15.