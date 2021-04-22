Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US ROUND-UP: Maxeon raises US$150.8m, SunPower returns to large-scale solar projects, National Grid signs three solar PPAs

By Edith Hancock
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

US ROUND-UP: Maxeon raises US$150.8m, SunPower returns to large-scale solar projects, National Grid signs three solar PPAs

News

Solar developers rush on Brazil ahead of subsidy phase out

News

Q CELLS supplies modules to portion of 370MW Angolan solar portfolio

News

Seraphim Solar joins Central Europe rush with module distribution agreements

News

Opdenergy enlists BBVA to lead financing for 725MWp Spanish solar portfolio

News

‘Unrealised potential’ for solar deployment at Australian airports

News

IKEA owner Ingka Group to invest €4bn in solar and wind projects

News

LONGi sets industry record of 24.53GW of solar module shipments in 2020

News

Fraunhofer ISE supporting 5GW integrated PV manufacturing plant in Spain

News

‘Enormous potential’ for wind-solar hybrid power in India

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Maxeon will use some of the funds raised to scale up manufacturing capacity. Image: Maxeon

A round-up of the latest news from the US solar sector, including distributed solar specialist SunPower’s return to large-scale power systems, panel maker Maxeon’s share offering, and developer National Grid Renewables’ PPA with Hershey, Home Depot and NRG.

Maxeon raises US$150m in share offering

20 April 2021: Solar panel supplier Maxeon has secured US$150.8 million after closing a public offering and private placement of shares this week.

Maxeon raised US$125 million through a public offering of ordinary shares at US$18 per share, while the remaining funds were raised from the sale of 1.87 million shares to an affiliate of Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor, a China-based manufacturer of semiconductor materials and new energy products, which is now among Maxeon’s largest shareholders, alongside Total.

Maxeon said in a statement that the funds will be used to fuel the expansion of its Performance line, and to ramp up manufacturing capacity for several Maxeon panel designs, as well as “research and development and other projects”.

The announcement comes weeks after the US Department of Energy announced it will set aside US$128 million in funding for R&D into solar manufacturing to ramp up domestic production.

SunPower returns to utility-scale solar

21 April 2021: Distributed solar specialist SunPower is partnering with Baltimore County to cover two closed landfills into solar power systems in Maryland.

The brownfield projects, which will be located at the Hernwood and Parkton landfills respectively, will collectively have a capacity of 30MW, making them Baltimore County’s first large-scale solar projects. SunPower is expected to break ground on the projects next year, with a view to bringing them online by 2023.

Baltimore County will become the projects’ offtaker through a 25-year power purchase agreement with no upfront costs. Utility Baltimore Gas & Electric will also credit the solar generated at the landfills against other electricity at other county buildings, owing to the state of Maryland’s aggregate net metering rule, SunPower said in a statement.

The deal comes on the same day that Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski signed an executive order to ensure that renewable energy makes up the equivalent of 100% of Baltimore County’s electricity demand by 2026.

Olszewski said he is “thankful for this partnership with SunPower to transform these sites into productive alternative energy sources, further reducing Baltimore County’s carbon footprint and helping us meet our renewable energy goals.”

SunPower pivoted away from utility-scale solar development in 2018, prioritising distributed solar deployment in the US.

National Grid Renewables signs three solar PPAs

20 April 2021: Minneapolis-based developer National Grid Renewables has signed three

power purchase agreements (PPAs) for its 400MW solar-plus-storage development under construction in Denton County, Texas.

DIY company The Home Depot and esports group NRG and have signed a deal to offtake 100MW of solar energy each from the Noble project when it comes online next year, while confectioner The Hershey Company has agreed to offtake 50MW through a solar PPA.

David Reamer, head of development, for National Grid Renewables, said the company is “proud” to work with “some of the nation’s most prominent businesses” to bring the Texas solar project to life.

Module company First Solar will supply its Series 6 thin film solar modules for the project, which is due to be completed in the first half of 2022 and is expected to create 250 jobs during the construction phase.

National Grid’s contracts were announced on the same day that tech giant Amazon revealed plans for a further nine solar and wind projects in the US, putting it on track to be powered by 100% renewables within four years.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
amazon solar, baltimore, department of energy, first solar, hershey, maryland, maxeon solar technologies ltd, national grid renewables, power purchase agreement, ppa, solar panels, sunpower, The Home Depot, us solar

Read Next

IKEA owner Ingka Group to invest €4bn in solar and wind projects

April 21, 2021
Ingka Group, a retailer that runs the majority of IKEA stores, has allocated an additional €4 billion (US$4.8 billion) to invest in solar and wind plants.

US tracker provider FTC Solar becomes latest to eye IPO, bids to raise up to US$423m

April 20, 2021
US solar tracker company FTC Solar become the latest tracker provider to launch an initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise up to US$423 million.

US Interior secretary revokes Trump-era energy policies to aid renewables transition

April 19, 2021
The US Department of the Interior (DOI) has established a new Climate Task Force to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy generation across the country and revoked several Trump administration policies promoting fossil fuels on public land.

NIPSCO and Capital Dynamics sign build-transfer deal for 200MW solar project

April 15, 2021
Asset manager Capital Dynamics will develop a 200MW solar farm for US utility Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) as it works towards its decarbonisation targets.

Maxeon to launch share offering to finance expansions, R&D

April 15, 2021
Maxeon Solar Technologies intends to raise up to US$143.75 million through a share issue to help finance planned capacity expansions and R&D, with long-time partner TZS committing to an investment.

PPA market to boost solar deployment in Spain and Portugal alongside auctions

April 14, 2021
While recent solar auctions in Spain and Portugal have made headlines with low prices and high levels of participation, the power purchase agreement market will be key to helping both countries reach their 2030 solar deployment targets, it was suggested during a panel discussion.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi sets industry record of 24.53GW of solar module shipments in 2020

News

‘Enormous potential’ for wind-solar hybrid power in India

News

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

News

Solar industry nears ‘crisis’ amidst material shortages

News

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

News

Upcoming Events

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021