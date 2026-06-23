Meta, Sabanci sign PPA for Texas PV portfolio

“We’re excited to support the development of the Lucky 7 and Pepper solar projects, which together will add new solar capacity to the Texas grid,” said Meta’s head of clean and renewable energy, Amanda Yang. “This long-term agreement with Sabanci Renewables reflects the kind of partnerships we value—ones that bring meaningful new energy resources online.”

Tech hyperscalers like Meta have become increasingly involved in the power procurement space as they seek to meet the high electricity demands of new data centre developments. Earlier this year, Google acquired renewable energy developer Intersect to bring the deployment of power generation capacity in-house, and the companies then announced a 1GW PPA involving a new data centre complex earlier this month.

Texas, specifically, has seen a number of PPAs signed for this exact purpose, with Meta a frequent partner for renewable energy developers. In June alone, Meta signed PPAs for Texas solar projects with RWE and Zelestra.

However, earlier this year, Aurora Energy Research’s Oliver Kerr told PV Tech Premium that a number of hyperscalers’ pledges to build or buy the energy required to power new data centre developments would not necessarily lead to the deployment of more solar PV projects.