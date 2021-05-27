Solar Media
News

Meyer Burger appoints ex-SolarWorld lead to support module supply ambitions

By Edith Hancock
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, People
Europe
Europe

Latest

Meyer Burger appoints ex-SolarWorld lead to support module supply ambitions

News

Abu Dhabi to host green hydrogen and ammonia facility powered by 800MW of solar

News

Q&A: APREN discusses Portugal’s solar auctions and limited network availability

Features, Interviews

Solar and wind outpacing all other renewables growth in US

News

ReneSola Power eyes European growth and 2GW solar project pipeline

News

GCL-SI scores PVEL top performer status for fifth consecutive year

News

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

News

EU should aim for 45% renewable energy and 870GW of installed solar by 2030, SPE says

News

SUSI Partners raises US$81 million to invest in Southeast Asia renewables

News

BayWa r.e. snaps up 600MW French solar and wind portfolio

News
Image: Meyer Burger

Module manufacturing firm Meyer Burger has appointed ex-SolarWorld executive Daniel Menzel as its new managing director.

Menzel, who spent nearly 10 years at Germany PV product manufacturer SolarWorld, will oversee Meyer Burger’s production, global supply chain, purchasing, and quality assurance in his new position, which will start immediately.

The Swiss-headquartered module maker opened two new manufacturing facilities in Germany this month as it plans to scale up its heterojunction (HJ) cell and module capacity to more than 5GW in the coming years. Menzel will work with fellow MD Moritz Borgmann to drive the expansion of Meyer Burger’s new production sites.

Gunter Erfurt, Meyer Burger’s chief executive, said that Menzel’s experience at SolarWorld will “contribute to the success” of the company’s current expansion plans.

The equipment provider-turned-module maker officially unveiled its new range of HJ modules for mass production last month. It then started commercial operations at its facility in Thalheim, Bitterfeld-Wolfen, on 19 May, and opened a second factory in Frieberg on 26 May. Both factories have a capacity of 400MW, but the company said in January it hopes to expand its total manufacturing capacity to 1.4GW by 2023, and to 5GW by 2026.

The appointment also echoes Meyer Burger’s connections with the now-defunct module manufacturer SolarWorld, after the company purchase sites in Germany previously owned by SolarWorld to kickstart its manufacturing ambitions.

european solar, european solar manufacturing, germany solar, meyer burger, module manufacturing, solarworld

