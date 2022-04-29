Subscribe
Meyer Burger optimising production expansion to 1.4GW in Germany to cater for European demand

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Meyer Burger is further expanding its Germany plant to reach 1.4GW module production for 2023. Image: Meyer Burger.

Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has started development of a new module facility with an additional 400MW in Germany to cater for European demand.

The equipment provider-turned-module manufacturer expects the Freiburg site to produce 1.4GW of module capacity from 2023 and has, for the short term, started using solar cell capacities at its Thalheim site in Germany instead of its US facility to help optimise its expansion plans and reduce transportation times.

For this purpose, the company secured a long-term lease on a building near its current premises in Thalheim that will be dedicated to increasing production of solar cells.

Meyer Burger stated that its “production capacities in Germany contribute to resolving Europe’s fundamental import dependence”.

Moreover, Meyer Burger is simultaneously expanding its module production in the US with preparatory work initiated during the first quarter of this year, in order to reach an annual capacity of 1.5GW in its plant in Goodyear, Arizona.

