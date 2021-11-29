Solar Media
News

Mainstream Renewable Power raises over US$100m to pursue multi-GW pipeline and become ‘global energy major’

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Africa, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Verbund buys 148MWp solar plant in Spain from BayWa r.e.

Grasshopper Energy forms 1GW solar partnership in Romania

Portugal launches auction for 262MW of floating solar

European Commission approves US$2.5bn Greek policy to support 4.2GW of renewables

PV Price Watch: 182mm wafer prices fall sharply as other costs remain stubbornly high

Developers to accelerate hybrid solar-storage deployment as costs fall

DNV aims to boost cyber security in energy sector through Applied Risk acquisition

New German coalition sets enhanced energy goals, doubles solar PV target to 200GW by 2030

CSI Solar signs strategic partnership agreement to focus on renewables and battery energy storage

Mainstream is looking to accelerate the build-out of its pipeline across Latin America, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Image: Mainstream Renewable Power

Mainstream Renewable Power has secured €90 million (US$101.6 million) in equity funding to support the build-out of a multi-gigawatt pipeline across Latin America, Africa and the Asia Pacific region.

The raise will help accelerate growth and support its ambitions of “becoming a global renewable energy major”, Mainstream said. The company has recently won a preferred bidder status for 1.27GW worth of projects in South Africa and launched a 1GW Nazca Renovables platform in Chile.

Mary Quaney, CEO of Mainstream, said: “This funding will help us deliver on the major project milestones we’ve announced in recent months, across South Africa, Vietnam and Chile, and strengthen our global growth trajectory as we continue to expand our presence in existing markets as well as enter new markets.”

The investment came from Mainstream’s current shareholder base, including Norwegian investment firm Aker Horizons, which maintained the 75% stake in the company it acquired at the start of the year. Demand from its Irish investors was strong and resulted in an oversubscribed transaction, Mainstream said.

aker horizons, chile solar, corporate funding, equity finance, funding, mainstream renewable power, south africa

Read Next

South African mining industry to build 3.9GW of renewables, eases pressure on public utility Eskom

November 24, 2021
The South African mining industry is planning to build 3.9GW of renewable projects and storage that would see the sector make strides towards meeting its 2050 net zero target and relieve pressure on South African public utility Eskom, which has called on the industry to supplement its energy supply

South Africa awards 1GW of solar projects to 13 IPPs in latest auction

October 29, 2021
South Africa’s latest renewables procurement window, the Renewable Energy IPP Procurement Programme (REIPPPP), has awarded solar independent power producers (IPPs) 1GW out of a total of 2.6GW of capacity

Eskom to jointly develop solar projects at South African coal mines

October 25, 2021
South African public utility Eskom has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with mining companies Exxaro and Seriti Resources to help decarbonise their operations by deploying solar PV

US DOE unveils support for solar PV project lifespan, advanced materials research

October 22, 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) is to fund projects aiming to extend the operational lifetime of solar PV projects to 50 years and support the development of advanced materials such as perovskites.

LevelTen raises US$35m to help scale up renewables transaction platform

August 26, 2021
LevelTen Energy, a US firm that has developed a platform for renewable energy asset transactions, has secured the backing of Google as part of a US$35 million Series C funding round.

South Africa receives 63 solar bids in latest renewables procurement round

August 24, 2021
South Africa’s latest renewables procurement window for 2.6GW of capacity has received bids from 102 potential project developers, including 63 solar projects, according to the country’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).

