Mortenson deploys robotic pile distribution system to speed up solar project construction

By Jules Scully
Manufacturing, New Technology, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

The GPS-enabled system is capable of holding up to 100 steel piles. Image: Mortenson.

Mortenson has partnered with Italian manufacturer Orteco to develop robotic equipment that can accelerate the construction of solar PV plants.

US-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider Mortenson said the new autonomous pile distribution system can lower the cost of new solar installations while allowing workers to be redirected to other tasks.

Capable of holding up to 100 steel piles, the GPS-enabled system can operate autonomously to position piles across utility-scale solar sites during construction.

Mortenson also uses semi-automated pile driving technology in solar project construction, a process that requires approximately 50% of the workforce compared to traditional pile driving methods, according to the company.

“When used together, the autonomous pile distribution system and semi-automated pile driving machines help reduce cost and risk of injuries, free much-needed workers for other critical construction tasks and decrease the overall time of delivering solar installations,” Mortenson said in a press release.

Both the autonomous pile distribution system and semi-automated pile driving machine are in use on current Mortenson PV projects in the US.

Last year energy company AES Corporation launched an artificial intelligence-enabled robot to support workers on PV project construction sites by performing the heavy lifting, placing and attachment of solar modules.

Dubbed Atlas, the robot’s artificial intelligence allows it to be trained on different solar structure and panel combinations, according to AES, which detailed the development of the robot in a feature article here.

US government agency seeks information from PV industry on domestic module production

September 21, 2022
An independent agency of the US government has issued a request for information (RFI) to learn more about the availability of domestically manufactured solar PV panels and components.

SEG Solar to set up TOPCon module manufacturing factory in Texas

September 21, 2022
SEG Solar plans to set up a solar module manufacturing plant in the US state of Texas with an annual capacity of more than 2GW.

US module manufacturer Toledo Solar aims for 2.8GW of production capacity

September 20, 2022
US thin-film module manufacturer Toledo Solar is planning to expand production in response to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Silicon Ranch partners with Solarcycle to recycle used PV modules

September 20, 2022
Solar modules used in PV plants from independent power producer Silicon Ranch will be recycled by Solarcycle as part of a new partnership between the US companies.

Matrix Renewables acquires 4.6GW US solar development portfolio

September 20, 2022
Spanish developer Matrix Renewables has secured a 4.6GW utility-scale solar PV portfolio from developer SolarStone Partners.

Prospect14 launches US solar JV with 10GW development target

September 19, 2022
Renewables developer Prospect14 has partnered with a group of investors to launch a joint venture that will develop, build and operate utility-scale PV and solar-plus-storage projects in the US.

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
