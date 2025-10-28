Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Editors' Blog

Navigating shifting module costs and falling power prices at PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

By PV Tech
October 28, 2025
Manufacturing, Modules
Europe

Latest

GoldenPeaks Capital secures US$132 million financing for Polish PV portfolio

News

Navigating shifting module costs and falling power prices at PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Features, Editors' Blog

Best practices for choosing a PV consultant and data provider

Features, Guest Blog

GoodWe launches C&I string inverter for European market

News

FRV Australia commits to 210MWdc New Zealand solar PV plant after Genesis partnership ends

News

Shanghai Electric to build 342MW solar PV in Romania

News

Meta, Engie ink 600MW solar PV PPA in Texas

News

Waaree lands 692MW solar module deals across India and the US

News

Daqo polysilicon sales jump, company claims ‘healthy’ inventory level in Q3 2025

News

Solar corporate funding sees uptick in Q3 2025 with US$6.5 billion

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Images from PV ModuleTech Europe 2024.
Images from PV ModuleTech Europe 2024. Image: Solar Media.

Many European PV project developers face a challenging confluence of events: while PV module prices are expected to rise, with an end to a years-long industry downturn triggered by module manufacturers competing with each other to slash prices, energy markets more broadly are facing sustained lower wholesale prices.

This has created a particular challenge for the European solar industry, where investments in solar deployments are thought of as less lucrative at a time where some of the Chinese manufacturers that supply the majority of European panels are beginning to increase prices of their products, putting a strain on the margins of European developers.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

This is reflected in some of the latest financial reporting in the industry, with figures from LevelTen Energy this week showing that European solar PPA prices are lower than those in other renewable energy technologies, and fell below €35/MWh (US$40.7/MWh) in the third quarter of this year.

Navigating module procurement in this financial environment will be a key topic of conversation at this year’s PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 event, to be held from 2-3 December in Málaga, Spain. The event will tackle procurement challenges directly with a comprehensive agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection, with speakers set to include representatives from leading module manufacturers, testing houses, research organisations and project developers.

One of the first day’s sessions, ‘Adapting Project Economics in a Low Energy Price Environment’, will bring together experts from leading Chinese module manufacturer Huasun, investor Cubico Sustainable Investments and developer RES Group to address the challenges of module procurement and deployment from a number of perspectives, and look at some of the different ways project economics are being made to stack up across different European markets, including co-location with battery storage.

Elsewhere in the event, experts will discuss how European procurement teams must simultaneously optimise cutting-edge technological performance, and competitive pricing, while taking into consideration that the lowest-priced modules may not deliver the best total cost of ownership when factoring in efficiency, durability and sustainability credentials, creating a complex set of criteria for making informed decisions regarding module procurement.

Finance, supply chains and TOPCon

In the lead-up to the event, PV Tech will also be speaking exclusively to a number of industry experts and event attendees to discuss challenges in module procurement, and other important trends in the European solar sector.

For instance, PV Tech has already heard from independent power producer (IPP) Emeren and consultancy Pexapark about the use of standardised power purchase agreements, put in place by the European Federation of Energy Traders (EFET) and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), and how different types of offtake agreements can be deployed to secure finance in this increasingly challenging environment.

Other key topics to be discussed at the event include the growing importance of transparency and traceability in a company’s product and component supply chain, as environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance becomes increasingly important for developers.

This is particularly pressing at present, with initiatives such as the Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA) and the Solar Stewardship Initiative, the flagship ESG programme implemented by trade body SolarPower Europe that has just celebrated its third anniversary, helping set a new framework for European solar ESG compliance.

Finally, the technologies used in modules have become a focal point for the industry, and the event will see two separate sessions on the evolution of module technologies, and new testing criteria attached to those developments, and how tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules in particular face performance and reliability challenges.

Experts from leading testing houses, including Fraunhofer ISE, Kiwa PI Berlin, and Clean Energy Associates (CEA) will discuss these trends, and how the lessons learned from current module deployment trends inform future research and development decisions.

This comes as TOPCon becomes an increasingly important part of the European solar sector, with French manufacturer Holosolis agreeing to a patent licence agreement with Chinese giant Trinasolar to use its TOPCon cell technology in Europe. Earlier this year, attendees at another Solar Media event, PV CellTech USA, heard about the growth of perovskite technology in the US solar market, and overcoming some of the challenges associated with TOPCon deployments in Europe could help forge a separate path for the European industry.

PV ModuleTech Europe and PV CellTech USA are part of a series of four annual conferences that focus on PV cell manufacturing and large-scale PV module deployment, in both Europe and the US. For anyone involved in the future of the European solar sector, particularly trends in module technologies and deployment, this event offers unparalleled access to the leaders driving the industry forwards.

For more information and to buy your tickets, click here (PV Tech readers get a 20% discount with the following code: PVTech20).

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
europe, events, modules, PVModuleTechEu, spain, supply chains, topcon

Read Next

The company has secured its thirteenth solar portfolio construction financing in Poland, backed by PKO Bank Polski and Alior Bank. Image: Goldenpeak Capital

GoldenPeaks Capital secures US$132 million financing for Polish PV portfolio

October 28, 2025
GoldenPeaks Capital secures EUR114 million (US$132 million) financing package for two solar PV Portfolio in Poland.
A diagram from Solargis.

Best practices for choosing a PV consultant and data provider

October 28, 2025
PV projects operate close to technical and financial limits, meaning that inaccurate inputs can have performance and profitability impacts.
Image: GoodWe

GoodWe launches C&I string inverter for European market

October 28, 2025
Chinese solar inverter producer GoodWe has launched a new “low noise, low weight” string inverter for the European corporate & industrial solar market.
Solar panels in the US.
Premium

From energy yield to real-time performance: a new metric for PV project success

October 24, 2025
Marcel Suri explores the datasets that will help improve the accuracy of PV output estimation and drive better performance.
The 95MW Almódovar solar PV park is located in Andalucia, southern Spain

European solar PPA prices fall below €35/MWh in Q3 2025

October 23, 2025
The average price of a solar PPA signed in Europe in Q3 2025 fell below €35/MWh, reaching €34.25/MWh, according to LevelTen Energy.
Aviva Investors' Manchester office.

Aviva, Astatine partner on US$928 million European industrial clean energy programme

October 23, 2025
Aviva Investors and Astatine have announced an €800 million (US$928 million) investment in renewable energy and decarbonisation solutions.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Shanghai Electric to build 342MW solar PV in Romania

News

BNRG Leeson advances 440MWdc solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

News

FRV Australia commits to 210MWdc New Zealand solar PV plant after Genesis partnership ends

News

Meta, Engie ink 600MW solar PV PPA in Texas

News

Nextracker forms JV in Saudi Arabia, raises FY guidance

News

Waaree lands 692MW solar module deals across India and the US

News

Upcoming Events

Powering Certainty: Bankable Energy Storage, with Elementa 2 Pro from Trina Storage

Upcoming Webinars
November 12, 2025
10am PST / 1pm EST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

PV CellTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
March 10, 2026
Frankfurt, Germany