New Adani green energy subsidiary to manufacture solar modules

By Jules Scully
Manufacturing, Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

New Adani green energy subsidiary to manufacture solar modules

Tongwei expects 2021 profit to more than double as manufacturer benefits from pricing trends

News

ARENA to provide US$30m for R&D into ‘ultra-low cost solar’, aims to drive down cost of green hydrogen

News

Invenergy bags US$3bn investment from Blackstone

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices stable as polysilicon prices continue downward trend

News

Shoals forms distributed solar, EV charging partnership with C&I developer

News

Luxcara secures financing for 171MWp subsidy-free PV project in Germany

News

The role of insurance and risk management in solar power project financing

Features, Guest Blog

PV industry grew to 191GW in 2021 as new production-led paradigm unfolds

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

India’s national hydropower giant signs pact for 500MW of floating solar PV in Odisha

News
Adani’s 780MWp Kamuthi project in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Image: Adani Green Energy.

Indian conglomerate Adani Group has set up a new subsidiary focused on areas including manufacturing solar equipment and producing green hydrogen.

Adani Enterprises said in a regulatory filing that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary called Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), which “will commence its business operations in due course”.

In addition to manufacturing solar modules, wind turbines, batteries and electrolysers, ANIL will develop and operate projects for the generation of low carbon electricity and the synthesis of low carbon fuels and chemicals.

The news follows Adani Solar, the Adani Group’s solar manufacturing and EPC arm, announcing last year that it is ramping up its solar production plant in the state of Gujarat to have 3.5GW of cell and module manufacturing output.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani revealed in November that the company will invest US$70 billion over the next decade as it aims to become the world’s largest renewable energy producer.

The conglomerate’s solar development unit Adani Green Energy will invest US$20 billion in renewables development over the next decade to reach 45GW of renewables capacity.

Adani Green Energy, which is 20% owned by French oil and gas major TotalEnergies, last month signed what it described as the “largest ever green PPA” that will see it supply 4,667MW of renewable power to Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Reliance Industries, another Indian conglomerate, is also looking to set up solar manufacturing plants in the country as part of a US$10.1 billion clean energy plan unveiled last year that will see it aim to support 100GW of solar by 2030.

A Reliance Industries subsidiary recently acquired Norway-headquartered solar module manufacturer REC Group for US$771 million as well as a 40% stake in EPC and O&M solutions provider Sterling and Wilson.

adani group, Adani New Industries, green hydrogen, india, module manufacturing

